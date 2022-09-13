PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Eichhorn second at Valley

Lewis Central junior Ethan Eichhorn came in second at the 48th Tom Karpan Invitational in West Des Moines on Tuesday in the meet hosted by WDM Valley. He completed the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, and 16.9 seconds.

Lewis Central finished fifth as a team with 102 points, four away from fourth place and 10 ahead of sixth.

L.C. junior Kade Diercks came in fourth with a 17:09.0, sophomore Marshall Arkfeld earned 13th with an 18:03.1, sophomore Richard Selken came in 46th with a 19:19.5, junior Haidyn Cox took 57th with a 20:04.0, sophomore Jaxon Brewer finished in 63rd with a 20:29.9, junior Sam Murray earned 64th with a 20:32.5, senior Drew White came in 66th with a 21:28.6, freshman Carter Lobaugh took 67th with a 21:28.6 and freshman Sam Okerbloom finished in 72nd with 23:05.3.

"It was a historic night for our program," Lewis Central head coach Taylor May said. "The most we have ever had medal at this meet is one person. Brenden O’Brien was our first a couple years ago and then Ethan has medaled the last two years here, but we had three medalists tonight. We are ecstatic about that. Ethan, Kade, and Marshall made huge strides for our program tonight.

"The Valley course is a little deceiving and harder than it looks so we weren’t really concerned about times tonight. We wanted them to focus on place and they came through. All three of those boys ran smart races tonight and I’m super proud of their efforts. Richard Selken and Haidyn Cox ran well for us tonight to help our team finish fifth. We were very pleased with that finish being the only 3A team here in a 4A field tonight."

The Titan girls also finished fifth as a team, scoring 131 points. They were 21 points away from fourth and 32 points ahead of sixth.

Sophomore Avery Bussey led the Titans with a 22nd-place finish and time of 23:29.8, junior Isabel McNeal came in 24th with a 23:47.0, sophomore Mahri Manz earned 29th with a 24:36.2, senior Olivia Arkfeld earned 38th with a 25:04.7, senior Madison Tingley took 43rd with a 25:19.5, freshman Olivia Wait placed 51st with a 26:19.8, junior Makenzie Stephens finished in 54th with a 26:40.8, sophomore Elise Mullenix placed 56th with a 28:07.2 and senior Kyleigh Hanna finished n 57th with a 28:35.8.

"The girls had a great night as well," May said. "Tonight was the highest finish our girls have ever had at the Valley meet. Ava Bussey ran an impressive race and was only two spots away from medaling. Izzy McNeal was right behind her.

"Those two ran together tonight which was great to see. They sat back in a good position and made a move at the right time to both finish in the top 25. Mahri Manz had her best race of the season tonight finishing third on the team."

Lewis Central is in action next on Thursday at the Creighton Prep Invite.

"It was a great night competing against some very good central Iowa teams," May said. "We really like coming up to this meet because it challenges our kids, and they stepped up tonight."