PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Eichhorn takes fifth at Fort Dodge

Lewis Central junior Ethan Eichhorn placed fifth at the Fort Dodge Invite on Thursday, running the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 31.8 seconds.

His finish led Lewis Central os a 16th-place team finish out of 27. Glenwood also competed and finished 14th as a team.

In the girls race, Lewis Central came in 24th as a team.

Lewis Central junior Kade Diercks placed 28th in the boys race with a time of 16:23.9, Glenwood junior Bryant Keller earned 19th with a 16:14.0 and Glenwood junior Andrew Smith finished in 41st with a 16:38.2.

In the girls race, Lewis Central sophomore Ava Bussey led the Titans with a time of 21:50.2 and junior Isabel McNeal ran a 23:03.3.

"Really happy with how the kids competed in a 4A dominated race," Lewis Central head coach Taylor May said. "This is by far the best competition we will see all season. Ethan broke his own school record again and looked very comfortable doing it. Finishing fifth up here is outstanding. It was definitely a breakout race for him this season.

"Kade was also very impressive, finishing 28th. I thought our team did what they needed to do tonight heading into the next couple important weeks with conference and districts. Ava ran a very smart race tonight. I honestly thought tonight was the best our girls team has run all season. The team scores are deceiving with us being a 3A school running in a meet with the best of the best in 4A. Very proud of how all the kids competed."