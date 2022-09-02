PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Eichhorn takes fourth at Ames

Lewis Central junior Ethan Eichhorn took fourth place at the 54th Ames Kirk Schmalz Invite on Thursday, defeating 89 other runners. He completed the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 43.8 seconds.

As a team, the Titan boys finished in 12th place as a team out of 14 and the girls took 11th out of 11.

"Tonight was a great experience for our kid," Lewis Central head coach Taylor May said. "We got to run on the Iowa State University course and against some very talented competition. Ethan had another very good night. It was a fast pace tonight and the leaders really pushed the pace early in the race. Ethan was able to stay up with that pack and earn a fourth place finish. He was fifth here last year. Kade (Diercks) had good race tonight as well in a stacked field. There were 16 ranked individual runners and eight ranked teams tonight.

"It’s nice for us to have the opportunity to come up to Central Iowa and compete against some of these elite teams in the state. Nights like tonight make our kids better and help prepare us for October. Our girls really ran as a pack tonight and we were really happy about that. Ava (Bussey) was once again our top runner. She is really figuring out the sport in her first year competing. It was nice to see the girls all pushing each other tonight."

Bussey finished with a time of 22:44.9.

Boys Team Results

1. Norwalk, 82, 5 13 14 24 26 29 44

2 Waukee Northwest, 88, 7 16 20 22 23 59 67

3 Ankeny, 89, 2 3 21 31 32 41 69

4 Cedar Falls, 97, 8 9 19 25 36 38 54

5 Valley, Wdm, 128, 6 10 30 39 43 52 62

6 Ames, 153, 12 15 37 42 47

7 Southeast Polk, 205, 1 27 49 56 72 79

8 Roosevelt, 215, 28 33 50 51 53 55 57

9 Waukee, 230, 17 34 40 63 76 78 83

10 Ankeny Centennial, 246, 11 46 58 65 66 74 77

11 Mount Vernon - Lisbon, 256, 18 45 61 64 68 71 81

12 Lewis Central, 260, 4 35 60 75 86 89 92

13 Grinnell, 364, 48 70 80 82 84 87 88

14 Marshalltown, 432, 73 85 90 91 93

Boys Individual Results

1 Carson Owens, 12 15:26.0 Southeast Polk

2 Levi Hill, 12 15:40.4 Ankeny

3 Ethan Zuber, 10 15:42.9 Ankeny

4 Ethan Eichhorn, 11 15:43.8 Lewis Central

5 Donovan Card, 12 15:44.8 Norwalk

6 Jackson Bergman, 11 15:47.2 Valley, Wdm

7 Zack Janulewicz, 10 15:47.2 Waukee Northwest

8 Luke Hartman, 11 15:47.6 Cedar Falls

9 Jaden Merrick, 9 15:47.7 Cedar Falls

10 Evan McClinton, 11 15:49.6 Valley, Wdm

11 Aj Schermerhorn, 11 15:50.8 Ankeny Centennial

12 Charles Bennett, 11 15:57.8 Ames

13 Jack Brown, 12 15:59.2 Norwalk

14 Noah Buhrow, 11 16:01.4 Norwalk

15 Ahmed Aldamak, 11 16:06.4 Ames

35 Kade Diercks, 11 16:48.3 Lewis Central

60 Marshall Arkfeld, 10 17:30.6 Lewis Central

75 Richard Selken, 10 18:07.2 Lewis Central

86 Haidyn Cox, 11 19:20.6 Lewis Central

89 Sam Murray, 11 20:04.3 Lewis Central

92 Caleb Bonsack, 11 22:03.5 Lewis Central

Girls Team Results

1 Ankeny Centennial 54, 5 7 13 14 15 25 37

2 Valley, Wdm 75, 1 3 12 28 31 36 41

3 Ankeny 98, 9 18 20 24 27 33 43

4 Waukee 104, 10 11 21 30 32 42 49

5 Ames 106, 4 6 23 29 44 69

6 Mount Vernon - Lisbon 134, 2 16 22 40 54 57 58

7 Cedar Falls 142, 8 17 34 35 48 50 56

8 Waukee Northwest 168, 19 26 38 39 46 52 55

9 Norwalk 272, 47 51 53 60 61 62 65

10 Grinnell 319, 45 63 66 71 74 75 76

11 Lewis Central 328, 59 64 67 68 70 72 73

Girls Individual Results

1 Addison Dorenkamp, 11 17:31.9 Valley, Wdm

2 Lourdes Mason, 12 17:56.5 Mount Vernon - Lisbon

3 Greta Bergman, 9 18:33.4 Valley, Wdm

4 Claire Helmers, 10 18:34.4 Ames

5 Rondi Quass, 12 18:39.2 Ankeny Centennial

6 Marley Turk, 10 18:44.8 Ames

7 Anika Mohrhauser, 10 18:50.7 Ankeny Centennial

8 Zoe Zylstra, 10 19:20.9 Cedar Falls

9 Drew Beason, 10 19:27.4 Ankeny

10 Michelle McConkey, 9 19:27.8 Waukee

11 Bella Webb, 12 19:30.0 Waukee

12 Cohen Kooker, 11 19:30.9 Valley, Wdm

13 Bella Hodges, 10 19:40.1 Ankeny Centennial

14 Julia Flick, 10 19:40.7 Ankeny Centennial

15 Kylee Patterson, 9 19:51.0 Ankeny Centennial

59 Ava Bussey, 10 22:44.9 Lewis Central

64 Isabel McNeal, 11 23:18.5 Lewis Central

67 Olivia Arkfeld, 12 23:55.0 Lewis Central

68 Mahri Manz, 10 24:10.2 Lewis Central

70 Olivia Wait, 9 24:39.3 Lewis Central

72 Madison Tingley, 12 25:13.8 Lewis Central

73 Elise Mullenix, 10 25:43.9 Lewis Central

