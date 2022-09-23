PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Eichhorn wins Creighton Prep Invite

Lewis Central junior Ethan Eichhorn won the Creighton Prep invite on Wednesday after running the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes and 55.4 seconds, helping the Titans to a fifth-place team finish.

Abraham Lincoln finished 10th as a team in the boys race and Thomas Jefferson took 13th out of 20.

On the girls side, Lewis Central finished eight, Abraham Lincoln took ninth and T.J. finished in 16th.

Lewis Central junior Kade Diercks ran a 16:38.21, sophomore Marshall Arkfled competed the course in 17:44, sophomore Richard Selken ran an 18:29.58, sophomore Jaxon Brewer finished with a 20:04.36, junior Shawn Coleman ran a 20:09.22 and junior Sam Murray tan a 20:10.87.

"I am extremely proud of the way our kids competed tonight," L.C. head coach Taylor May said. "Across the board, everyone ran great and the effort was phenomenal. This is a fun meet to go to because they break down the races into A, B, and C based on times instead of the traditional varsity and JV, but they still keep an overall team score. This meet is also great for our kids because this is some of the best competition we will face all season with all the Omaha metro schools attending.

"Ethan's hard work showed tonight. To come over here and win the Creighton Prep meet is an incredible feat. He ran a perfect race sticking with Chapman from Prep, who is ranked seventh in Nebraska's Class A. Ethan used the hills to his advantage tonight and he knew exactly when to pull away; just an overall smart race on his part tonight. He looked smooth and comfortable. Kade ran outstanding tonight finishing fifth. He settled into a good spot and had a great kick at the end to hold off Wade from Skutt. Marshall also had a solid showing for us finishing 19th. I was very happy with our boys team's finish. We were able to finish in front of some very good Nebraska schools. It was nice to show that Council Bluffs has some solid runners and we can compete with the big Omaha schools."

Abraham Lincoln junior Cody Smith led the A.L. boys with an 18:46.06, senior Robbie Siford ran a 19:04.76, sophomore Aidan Watts finished with a 19:43.57, junior Marcos Contreras ran a 19:58.07, senior Lucas Fitch completed the course in 20:15.26, junior Parker Herzog ran a 20:25.18 and sophomore Daniel Hornberg ran a 20:33.10.

Thomas Jefferson freshman Kaiden Hamilton led the Yellow Jackets with an 18:27.69, senior Mark Markuson ran a 19:02.16, senior Ethan Bose posted a time of 20:25.96, freshman Immanuel Brown finished with a 21:20.82, junior Ryan Shepard ran a 21:47.94, senior Asa Neville ran a 21:55.81 and junior Brandon Bowen ran a 22:30.97.

In the girls race, Lewis Central junior Isabel McNeal led the Titans with a 22:11.57, sophomore Ava Bussey ran a 22:37.12, senior Olivia Arkfeld posted a 24:02.85, freshman Olivia Wait completed the course in 24:14.82, sophomore Mahri Manz finished with a 24:26.17, senior Madison Tingley totaled a 24:37.44 and junior Makenzie Stephens ran a 25:49.57.

"Izzy McNeal had her best race of the season for us tonight," May said. "It was perfect running weather today and she took advantage of it. She got out to a good start and held on throughout the race. Ava had another nice run tonight as well. She continues to be a model of consistency for us in her first year out and that is awesome to see. I was very proud of how our girls team finished. Eighth place in that field was great for us."

Abraham Lincoln senior Abby LaSale led the Lynx with a 22;16, sophomore Kaylynn Kepler Thomason finished with a time of 22:34.76, senior Jazmine Martinez posted a 22:42.13, sophomore Sonia Fitch completed the course in 24:46.77, senior Janny Rangel ran a 24:56.77, senior Kylie Richardson ran a 25:11.82 and freshman Jocelyn Solorio totaled a 25:39.43.

Thomas Jefferson senior Eleana Lemus led T.J. with a time of 23:07.89, senior Lena Schennach totaled a 24:28.67, senior Athena Neville finished with a 26:30.11, senior Hanna Nunez ran a 28:03.40, senior Hailey Carlson finished with a 29:00, senior Jazmarie Valle completed the course in 29:50.58 and freshman Emily Rodriguez Aguilar ran a 34:57.38.

"The kids ran amazing today at the Prep Invite," T.J. head coach Kyle Batholomew said. "Lots of PR’s to go around for both boys and girls. Tough field of over 800 runners from schools from all over the metro. The girls were led by Eleana Lemus who earned her first career XC medal by finishing 6th in the “B” race. Happy with how hard the kids have been working to improve and encourage each other during practices. Our coaches challenged a few of the kids today to run outside their comfort zones and it paid off in big ways. Excited to get to run this Saturday in Harlan."