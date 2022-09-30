PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Eichhorn wins Shenandoah Invite

Lewis Central junior Ethan Eichhorn earned another victory on Thursday at the Shenandoah Invite completing the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 38.68 seconds.

His efforts led the Titan boys to a second place team finish with 69 points, but Glenwood ran away with the team title with 39 points after four Rams finished in the top 10.

The Glenwood girls also claimed a team title after three Rams placed in the top 10.

In the boys race, St. Albert placed third with 96 points, Riverside came in sixth with 161 points, Abraham Lincoln took seventh with 168 points, Thomas Jefferson earned eighth with 196 points, Treynor finished in ninth with 204 points and Underwood finished in 13th with 370 points.

Glenwood's Bryant Keller led his team with a third-place finish and time of 16:15.15, St. Albert's Colin Lille earned fourth with a 16:21.76, Lewis Central's Kade Diercks took fifth with a 16:22.40, Glenwood's Andrew Smith finished in sixth with a 16:30.47, Glenwood' Liam Hays earned ninth with a 17:03.43 and Glenwood Kevin Coots took 10th with a 17:08.18.

In the girls race, Treynor placed third with 90 points, Lewis Central finished fourth with 92 points, Abraham Lincoln finished in fifth with 106 points and Thomas Jefferson finished in seventh with 172 points.

Glenwood's Lauren Hughes took second with a time of 20:21.36, Glenwood Breckyn Petersen finished in fourth with a 20:37.19, Underwood's Lilly Irwin placed fifth with a 20:44.46, Abraham Lincoln's Abby LaSale took sixth with a 21:00.82, St. Albert's Reese Duncan finished in seventh with a 21:01.44, Riverside's Bailey Richardson finished in ninth 21:37.58 and Glenwood's Emerson Griffin took 10th with a 21:38.53.

AHSTW at IKM-Manning Invite

AHSTW ran at the IKM-Manning Invite where the girls placed fifth as a team and the boys didn't have enough runners to post a team score.

The girls were led by Rylie Knop who placed ninth with a time of 21:48.88 and the boys were led by Caleb Hatch who earned 16th with a time of 18:59.62.