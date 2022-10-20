PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Falcons and other local runners qualify for state

St. Albert boys cross country edged out Woodbine on Thursday at the Class 1A state qualifying meet at Corning Southwest Valley by four points to claim the team championship and a spot at the State Championship next week in Fort Dodge.

The Falcons were led by senior Colin Lille who placed second overall after completing the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 43.3 seconds.

"It's awesome. The boys ran very well at a very, very tough course," St. Albert head coach Russ Sindelar said. "Woodbine was our objective to beat them. They were ranked third in front of us. Our boys team is ranked fourth. That was kind of on the agenda to stay ahead of them and beat them. We got the job done today."

Junior Owen Wise came in fourth, senior Adam Denny placed eighth, sophomore Parker Heisterkamp took ninth, sophomore Joe Hughes placed 11th, sophomore Gabriel Barajas earned 14th and freshman Brady Smith finished in 38th.

St. Albert senior Reese Duncan qualified for state on the girls side. She placed seventh with a time of 21:16.0

"Reese is a very disciplined runner," Sindelar said. "She ran there last year so she knew how tough the course was. She knew just kind of where she needed to be throughout the whole race. I don't think she changed positions a lot from the first part of the race to the last part of the race. ... I'm very happy for her. She definitely deserves to be qualified for that."

Lillie and the boys team as a whole are hoping to bring home some hardware from the meet.

Underwood's Lilly Irwin and Treynor's Alyssa Kulesa both punched tickets to state after placing seventh and 13th respectively at the Class 2A State Qualifying Meet in Shenandoah.

Treynor's Mason Yochum also placed 13th to earn a spot to state on the boys' side.

Heartland Christian senior Gavin Andersen placed sixth at the meet in Corning and Tri-Center senior Sean McGee came in 10th to earn state-qualifying status.

Riverside girls cross country is sending a pair of runners, junior Carly Henderson and freshman Bailey Richardson who placed in the top 10 of the 1A meet at Ridge View. Henderson placed seventh and Richardson earned ninth.

Riverside will also send one boy, junior Mason McCready who placed seventh.

The state meet will be ran on Oct. 28-29 at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge. Below is the schedule.

Friday, October 28

10:30—Class 1A Girls

11:15—Class 1A Boys

12:00—Class 1A Awards Ceremony

2:00—Class 2A Girls

2:45—Class 2A Boys

4:00—Class 2A Awards Ceremony

Saturday, October 29

10:30—Class 3A Girls

11:15—Class 3A Boys

12:00—Class 3A Awards Ceremony

2:00—Class 4A Girls

2:45—Class 4A Boys

4:00—Class 4A Awards Ceremony