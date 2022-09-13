PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Falcons win AHSTW Invite

St. Albert boys cross country ran away with the team invite at the AHSTW invite on Tuesday after senior Colin Lillie placed second, finishing the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 7.4 seconds.

The Falcons finished with four runners in the top 15, including junior Owen Wise who placed fifth with a time of 17:45.8, senior Adam Denny took seventh with an 18:01.1 and sophomore Joe Hughes who came in 15th with an 18:27.4.

Sophomore Gabriel Barajas earned 22nd with an 18:48.4, sophomore Jacob Boswell finished in 45th with a 21:02.3, freshman Brady Smith ran a 21:07.9 to take 48th, freshman Alex Dawson finished in 58th with a 21:38.7 and freshman Alex Marsh placed 79th with a 24:21.9.

St. Albert defeated Woodbine by seven points in the team standings, scoring 49. Riverside came in fourth with 80, Treynor scored 143 for fifth, Heartland Christian took 10th with 250 and Underwood finished in 11th with 271.

Riverside was led by junior Mason McCready who came in sixth with a time of 17:56.5, Treynor senior John Ross Beiderman placed 10th with an 18:06.4, AHSTW sophomore Caden Geraghty finished 18th with an 18:36.1, Heartland Christian senior Gavin Anderson finished in 24th with a 19:08.1 and Underwood freshman Connor Brummett took 35th with a 20:00.0.

Woodbine junior Landon Bendgen won the race with a 16:01.5.

On the girls' side, Logan-Magnolia topped the team standings with 32 points, Riverside came in third with 79, AHSTW finished fourth with 82 and Treynor placed fifth with 89.

Logan-Magnolia sophomore Madison Sporrer won the girls race with a time of 19:59.3, Riverside junior Carly Henderson came in third with a time of 20:28.1, St. Albert senior Reese Duncan finished sixth with a 21:10.0, Underwood junior Lilly Irwin ran a 21:23.0 for eighth, AHSTW junior Rylie Knop finished 12th with a 21:56.2, Treynor freshman Lilly Yochum took 19th with a 22:37.3 and Heartland Christian sophomore Grace Steinmetz earned 20th with a 22:37.6.