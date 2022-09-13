PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Glenwood takes third at Ballard

Glenwood boys cross country took third place at the Ballard Invite in Class A on Monday after junior Bryant Keller placed third overall with a 5-kilometer time of 16 minutes, 16.2 seconds.

The Rams scored 94 points, tied with Winterset but finished with better sixth and seventh-place runners. Pella won the meet with a team score of 39 and North Polk took second with a 74.

Glenwood junior Andrew Smith finished ninth with a time of 17:05.3, junior Liam Hays placed 14th with a 17:23.5, senior Dillon Anderson ran a 17:58.8 to earn 28th, senior Jackson Griffin came in 40th with an 18:31.1, freshman Kevin Coots ran an 18:48.2 for 44th and junior Maverick Maxan placed 45th with an 18:53.5.

North Polk senior Zach Sporaa won the race with a time of 16:05.4.

In the combined Class A and B standings, Glenwood placed sixth behind Des Moines Christian, Winterset and Gilbert. Des Moines Christian senior Aaron Fynaardt ran the first time of the day with a 15:59.1.

The Glenwood boys are in action next at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday at the Pella Invite.