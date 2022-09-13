 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
Presented By MD West One
PREP CROSS COUNTRY

PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Glenwood takes third at Ballard

  • Updated
  • 0
Glenwood Logo.jpg

Glenwood Rams

Glenwood boys cross country took third place at the Ballard Invite in Class A on Monday after junior Bryant Keller placed third overall with a 5-kilometer time of 16 minutes, 16.2 seconds.

The Rams scored 94 points, tied with Winterset but finished with better sixth and seventh-place runners. Pella won the meet with a team score of 39 and North Polk took second with a 74.

Glenwood junior Andrew Smith finished ninth with a time of 17:05.3, junior Liam Hays placed 14th with a 17:23.5, senior Dillon Anderson ran a 17:58.8 to earn 28th, senior Jackson Griffin came in 40th with an 18:31.1, freshman Kevin Coots ran an 18:48.2 for 44th and junior Maverick Maxan placed 45th with an 18:53.5.

North Polk senior Zach Sporaa won the race with a time of 16:05.4.

In the combined Class A and B standings, Glenwood placed sixth behind Des Moines Christian, Winterset and Gilbert. Des Moines Christian senior Aaron Fynaardt ran the first time of the day with a 15:59.1.

People are also reading…

The Glenwood boys are in action next at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday at the Pella Invite.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry says he'd be open to playing with Kevin Durant again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert