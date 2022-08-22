PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Jackets hope to create buzz under Bartholomew

Thomas Jefferson cross country will see a major change after long-time head coach Doug Muehlig retired after the end of the last track season. First-year head coach Kyle Bartholomew will take over the head spot after being an assistant coach for the last eight seasons.

“It feels kind of weird,” he said about taking over the position. “I’ve been an assistant for eight years here at T.J. I was one year at the head coach out at Wilson Middle School prior to that. I got the chance to coach with coach (Doug) Muehlig who was my cross country coach when I ran for him for four years in high school.

“I had the opportunity to coach with him for eight years and with my father for many of those years. It’s a little odd without having either of them around now. I certainly feel like that experience has prepared me for the head coach role. Coach Muehlig was super organized and has led me to be in a similar fashion as a head coach.”

Bartholomew won’t be the only new thing for the Jackets’ cross country team. T.J. will have around half of their team comprised of new runners that weren’t on the team last year.

“We are looking young still,” Bartholomew said. “We have 14 kids to come back from last year’s roster so we’re pretty small. Numbers are up around 23 or 24 right now. A lot of new kids are out. We have eight to 10 new kids that are out, either new to cross country or new to T.J. A couple ran in middle school last year. We’re hoping to get some more girls out this first couple of weeks of school.

“Those first two weeks without being in school when you’re practicing in the summer are difficult to get a hold of kids. I’m excited with the group we have, they work really hard. We had about 10-12 kids that I don’t think missed any of our summer runs this year. They were really dedicated to get better. Many of them seniors that have worked hard for the program going into their fourth year. I’m excited to see where they’re at, test their training this Saturday at Glenwood.”

There will be some returning experience and some new runners look to have a big impact early on.

Senior Eleana Lemus, senior Athena Neville, senior Hailey Carlson, senior Jazmarie Valle, foreign-exchange student Lena Schennch and freshman Emily Rodriguez Aguilar have been some of the top runners and leaders on the girls’ team through the first couple of weeks of practice

Senior Ethan Bose, senior Asa Neville, senior Mark Markuson, junior Nick Berg and freshman Kaiden Hamilton have been the top runners and leaders on the boys’ side.

“I think this year we’re just in another rebuilding year,” Bartholomew said. “Last year was tough we didn’t have a ton of kids out. It was predicated a lot on their hard work as individuals more so than as a team. It’s easier to improve more as a team when you have a bunch of runners out. You’ll have a bunch of kids that are similar speed to run with. The less kids you have the harder it is because you may not have anyone your similar speed. It really ends up being an individual thing of trying to get better by yourself.

“We’re hoping with the improved numbers from a year ago, we can work as a team. I’m trying to convince our boys and girls to develop a pack style of running, to run as a team, to push each other. If you’re running with two or three teammates it’s harder to slow down because you have two others that are encouraging you to keep that pace. That’s going to be our emphasis is trying to get that pack-style running.”