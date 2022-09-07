PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Jackets run at Le Mars, area cross country in action

Multiple cross country teams were in action across the state on Tuesday, including Thomas Jefferson, St. Albert, Heartland Christian, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood and Riverside.

Thomas Jefferson competed at the Gary Meyer Invite hosted by Le Mars. Where the boys finished ninth out of 15 teams. They were led by freshman Kaiden Hamilton who ran an 18:20 and placed 13th. Senior Mark Markuson came in 22nd with a 19:00. Ethan Bose came in 52nd with a 20:36.65, Ryan Shepard ran a 22:46.93 to place 75th, Bailyan Williamson took 84th and placed 23:47.24, Ada Neville took 89th with a time of 24:29.42 and Brandon Bowen finished in 92nd with a 26:36.92.

The girls team didn't post a team score, Lena Schennach and Eleana Lemus led the Jackets with 24:37 and 24:40 respectively. Jazmarie Valle ran a 35:19.76 to place 82nd.

"(I'm) happy with the effort from the kids on a hot night in LeMars," head coach Kyle Bartholomew said. "First weekday meet always the toughest following a long bus trip. This is our first real test with multiple ranked opponents for our kids to compete against. Tons of positives from tonight to build on and excited to continue to see the kids improve as we head into the LC Invite this Saturday at IWCC."

St. Albert, Heartland Christian, Tri-Center and Underwood all ran at the Treynor Invite.

In the boys race, St. Albert senior Colin Lillie came in second place with a time of 17:30.78 to lead the Falcons to a second-place team finish behind Woodbine. Boyer Valley's Patrick Heffernan won the race with a 17:09.16.

St. Albert's Owen Wise came in eighth with a time of 19:33.17, Adam Denny took 11th with a time of 20:00.63, Joe Hughes placed 20th with a time of 21:02.11, Gabriel Barajas finished 23rd with a time of of 21:23.94, Jacob Boswell finished in 34th with a time of 22:45.17, Brady Smith placed 43rd with a 23:31.09, Alex Dawson ran a 23:33.16 for 44th and Alex Marsh placed 89th with a 30:16.97.

Mason Yochum led the Treynor boys with a time of 19:13.10 to finish sixth. His race helped the Cardinals to finish third as a team.

Treynor's John Ross Biederman came in seventh with a 19:20.03, Jeyden Farr took 21:30.87, Jack Carley finished in 29th with a 22:08.01, Miles Nichols finished in 37th with a 23:04.77, Chase Killinger ran a 25:44.36 to take 67th and Andrew Saar came in 86th with a 29:40.91.

Tri-Center's Brennan Boden led the boys with a 15th-place finish and time of 20:24.50. The Trojans took fourth as a team. Nicholas Dahir came in 18th with a 20:56.25, Christian Dahir came in 27th with a 21:34.05, Simeon Weers placed 35th with a 22:52.71, Kyle McDonald ran a 23:22.14 for 42nd place, Micah McCarthy placed 56th with a 24:23.38, Matt Eikenberry took 72nd with a 26:05.83, Matt Stowe finished 73rd with a 26:07.68, Evan Eham placed 74th with a 26:13.50, Hunter Smith ran a 26:56.51 to finished in 76th and Zach Ploen ran a 29:27.03 to take 84th.

Heartland Christian was led by Gavin Andersen who placed 22nd with a time of 21:17.78. The Eagles finished ninth as a team. Brady Dingus came in 38th as a team with a 23:06.90, Bronx Fetter finished in 66th with a time of 25:26.05, Silas Lickliter placed 70th with a time of 25:54.66, Elijah Lewis took 78th with a time of 27:10.81 and Michael Holtmyer came in 88th with a time of 30:08.21.

Connor Brummett led Underwood with a time of 20:55.39 to place 17th, leading the Eagle to an 11th-place finish. Jayden Shelton ran a 24:25.03 to place 57th, Nate Arthur came in 71st with a 25:57.93, Luke Stolz placed 82nd with a 29:02.93 and Carter Forbush placed 90th with a time of 30:32.82.

On the girls side, Treynor's Alyssa Kulesa ran a 23:19.26 to place seventh and lead the Cardinals to a fourth-place team finish. Logan-Magnolia dominated the race, finished with the top three runners including Madison Sporrer who won with a time of 21:13.74.

Treynor's Kasey Lang came in 15th with a 24:12.02, Andyn White finished 20th with a 24:54.58, Claire Schrage took 24th with a 25:46.87, Ryleigh Thomas placed 30th with a 26:56.86, Mira Dreyer came in 34th with a 27:13.99 and Delaney Jorgenson earned 41st with a 31:17.86.

St. Albert didn't post a team score, but Carly McKeever led the Saintes with a time of 23:32.37 to take ninth place and Addison Duncan finished 42nd with a 31:27.18.

Tri-Center was led by Quincey Schneckloth who came in 10th with a 23:34.28, Kaylee Lopez took 31st with a 26:57.11, Coleil McCool placed 46th with a 33:36.81 and Lucy Elsner placed 47th with a 34:00.33.

Underwood was led by Lilly Irwin who placed 11th with a 23:39.17, Georgia Paulson placed 32nd with a 27:07.05 and Julia Thomas took 33rd with a 27:12.95.

Grace Steinmetz led Heartland Christian with a time of 24:51.64 to place 19th.

Riverside competed at the Clarinda meet where both the boys and girls team had success.

Bailey Richardson led the Bulldog girls with a time of 24:53.03 to place 12th, Becca Cody came in 23rd with a time of 27:03.79, Lydia Erickson placed 26th with a 27:19.38, Brecken Pierce earned 30th with a 28:52.31 and Danika Feigenbutz finished in 32nd with a 29:51.84.

The Riverside girls placed fourth as a team out of eight.

Atlantic won the team race after Ava Rush came in first with a time of 20:03.82.

On the boys side, Mason McCready was the fastest Riverside runner with a time of 19:30.52 to take eighth, Brody Henderson came in 11th after running a 19:40.01, Dawson Henderson took 15th with a 20:13.97, Eric Duhachek earned 17th with a 20:23.26, Teegan Schechinger ran a 20:44.37 to finish 19th, Caleb Steven placed 35th after running 22:31.18 and Dalton Smith ran a 24:16.89 to finish 51st.

The Riverside boys came in second as a team, one point away from Clarinda who won the meet. Nebraska City's Mason Houghton won the boys race with a time of 16:56.17.