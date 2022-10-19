PREP CROSS COUNTRY: LC breaks 20 year state drought, Rams qualify boys and girls

For the first time since 2002, Lewis Central boys cross country have qualified for the state cross country meet.

Before the season, the Titans set the goal of reaching Fort Dodge. That became a reality on Wednesday at the Class 3A state qualifying meet at Glenwood when LC placed second as a team with a score of 83.

“Words can’t even describe my excitement for these kids,” Lewis Central head coach Taylor May said. “This was a goal of theirs from day one. They’ve put in the work and I feel like I can finally just relax and breathe because they did it. They put together a perfect race today and I’m just over the moon excited for them.”

Lewis Central won’t be the only local team headed to Fort Dodge for the state championships next week as both the Glenwood boys and girls team punched their ticket.

The Glenwood boys finished first in dominating fashion with 30 points after three runners placed in the top four. The performance gives the Rams hope that a top-two finish at state is a possibility.

“It feels great and better than that is the times the boys ran,” Glenwood boys coach Todd Peverill said. “We had everybody 17 flat and under that and Bryan finally broke 16. Great, great races all the way through. New PRs for everybody, that’s what you want to do at the end of the year.”

The Glenwood girls are no stranger to state and are headed back after a second-place finish as a team.

“These girls came into the season with that goal,” Marissa Klindt said. “We found out we were going to be here for state qualifying and it just made that so much stronger, the want, the really need for some of them to want to qualify as a team. It’s wonderful to see all that.”

Lewis Central boys were led by junior Ethan Eichhorn won claimed completed the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 36.9 seconds to claim first overall. The win was the first district title in Eichhorn’s career.

Despite the win, Eichhorn said the best part was helping his team qualify for state.

“It’s always good to get to run down in Glenwood,” he said. “I love this course and stuff, it’s really fast, a lot of good competition. I put it all out there but it just wasn’t my day.

“... We put in hard work all year long. It’s just rewarding to all of us. We all wanted to do and we were all hyped up to do it.”

LC junior Kade Diercks placed fifth overall, sophomore Marshall Arkfeld took 19th, sophomore Richard Selken earned 26th, freshman Asher Rodenburg placed 32nd, sophomore Jaxon Brewer placed 39th and senior Drew White placed 59th.

Glenwood was led by Bryant Keller who broke 16 minutes for the first time to place second. He rana 15:39.73.

Junior Andrew Smith placed third, junior Liam Hays came in fourth, freshman Kevin Coots took ninth, senior Preston Slayman placed 12th and senior Jackson Griffin earned 15th.

“What we just ran here might be what would win the stat,” Peverill said. “I think first or second. We ran against Pella and North Polk. We know what they are. They don’t the seven like we have. That may be a factor getting Pella. North Polk we should easily be able to get them, but you go to state you never know.”

The Glenwood girls also impressed.

Sophomore Madelyn Berglund led her team with a time of 19:31.89 to place seventh overall.

“It felt nice,” Berglund said. “The weather was great and it’s a great day to run a race. ... It’s definitely a lot more nerve wrecking, cause it’s districts obviously. It’s fun. I like competing against everyone cause everyone is just so good, so it’s a lot of fun. ... It’s honestly nice (running at home) because I know what to expect from the course. That’s fun.”

Glenwood sophomore Breckyn Petersen came in ninth, junior Lauren Hughes placed 13th, freshman Haylee Hughes took 16th, Emerson Griffin took 19th, sophomore Brooklyn Schultz took 20th and senior Ryley Nebel placed 23rd.

Glenwood girls are hoping to finish in the top 10 at state.

Lewis Central girls saw it’s season come to an end with a sixth-place team finish.

“I’m very proud of the way the girls performed,” May said. “They gradually moved up each and every race. They got together as a pack and that’s exactly what we wanted them to do. We stressed to them run together and they really bought into that today. Izzy (McNeal) had a great performance for us today. I’m very happy with what they’ve been able to do this year.”

McNeal led LC with a 22nd-place finish and time of 21:08.53. Sophomore Ava Bussey placed 33rd, freshman Olivia Wait placed 41st, senior Olivia Arkfeld earned 47th, senior Madison Tingley came in 54th and sophomore Elise Mullenix earned 57th.