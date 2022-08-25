PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Learned Lynx leap into season

Abraham Lincoln's cross country returns a lot of experience from last year's squad on both the boys' and girls' sides. Boys head coach Matt Lee and girls head coach Traci Stoop hope this maturity leads to success on the course.

"We’re feeling really positive about this season," Stoop said. "A lot of girls put in hard work this summer. We have a handful of seniors that are just doing awesome and we’re pretty excited about the leadership we have."

The A.L. girls return their fastest runner from last season, sophomore KayLynn Kepler Thomason, as well as a trio of seniors that look to lead the team - Kylie Richardson, Nora Preston and Jennifer Rangel.

"Those three have varsity position and have just been running really well this summer," Stoop said. "... (Thomason) puts in great effort at practice and really pushes herself to be competitive. We’re excited about her."

On the boys' side, three seniors hope to lead a roster full of depth.

Abraham Lincoln finished sixth at conference last year and hopes to improve on that position this year.

"It’s such a good feeling to have all the kids together and being able to spend time and working hard together," Lee said. "We’re lead by a pretty strong core of seniors this year. We’ve got Robbie Siford, Lucas Fitch, Merric Becker and then we’re followed up with junior Cody Smith and then we’ve got some sophomores in there with Aidan Watts, Parker Herzog and Daniel Hornberg.

"Throughout the summer we’ve seen some really strong performances with Robbie. He’s really been putting in the extra work and him and Lucas Fitch are kind of co-captains this year."

Both the boys' and girl's teams are hoping to see the runners improve on time throughout the year and see team scores drop from meet to meet.

Some of the boys' top runners also have postseason goals, including getting to state.

The Lynx will have an advantage when it comes to getting to state, as Abraham Lincoln will be hosting a state qualifying meet and should have experience running the course.

"We’re just looked forward to the season and hopefully we can have some success throughout the next month," Stoop said.

Abraham Lincoln starts the season at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Plattsmouth Invite in Nebraska.

"I think it’s very exciting to see how hard these kids are working," Lee said. "Not only are they working hard as athletes, but they’re also working hard to become better people. I think when it comes down to it, the athletic side is very important, but also being well-rounded student athletes is very important also."