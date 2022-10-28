PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Lille earns state medal in final race

FORT DODGE - St. Albert senior Colin Lille ended his high school cross country career on Friday at the Class 1A State Championship at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge, placing eighth with a time of 16 minutes, 35.1 seconds.

This is Lillie’s fifth state medal between cross country and track.

He was hoping to finish a little higher in the standings but said he is proud of h

“It sucks, I don’t want to be done,” he said. “… It’s been a great ride. I obviously started off my freshman year and sophomore year pretty slow. To do this much I owe a thank you to my parents, my coaches, everyone around me that’s pushed me. I just have to say thanks to them because it’s been a great ride.”

St. Albert finished seventh as a team with 198 points, eight points behind Ogden and seven points ahead of Fort Dodge St. Edmond.

St. Albert junior Owen Wise placed 37th with a 17:31.4, sophomore Parker Heisterkamp took 65th with a 17:57.4, senior Adam Denny took 101st with a 18:34.0, sophomore Gabriel Barajas earned 118th with a 19:04.5, sophomore Joe Hughes placed 130th with a 19:28.4, freshman Brady Smith took 138th with a 19:58.9,

Riverside junior Mason McCready placed 58th with a 17:49.6.

“It’s crazy,” McCready said about the race. “You’re out there running, you can’t even hear your own thoughts. You really have to focus on what’s important and keep on pushing passing people.”

Tri-Center senior Sean McGee placed 90th with a time of 18:22.6 and Heartland Christian senior Gavin Anderson placed 98th with an 18:30.6.

Iowa City Regina won the boys' state title with 102 points, 24 more points than ACGC. Woodbine junior Landon Bendgen won the individual championship with a 15:58.2

In the Class 1A girls' race, Riverside junior Carly Henderson placed 37th with a 20:41.3 and freshman Bailey Richardson took 60th with a 21:17.9.

St. Albert senior Reese Duncan placed 68th with a 21:27.3.

“That was my last race as a high schooler,” Duncan said. “Just to finish at Fort Dodge where I started here as a sophomore is surreal to get to finish here with all the people surrounding you. …. There’s just so many people, everywhere you look is like a 10-person pile up. That just doesn’t happen in Southwest Iowa. It’s just like a fun environment.

“… I wouldn’t want to finish anywhere else. Knowing that this was the last meet I could run, I’m just really happy to be here.”

Calamus-Wheatland sophomore Noelle Steines won the race with a time of 18:39.45 and Earlham won the championship with 101 points, 15 more than South Winneshiek.

In the Class 2A girl's race, Alyssa Kulesa placed 37th with a 20:44.02 and Underwood junior Lilly Irwin came in 78th with a 21:22.41.

“I feel amazing. I didn’t think I was going to get what I placed,” Kulesa said. “I’m so happy … This is my first year running cross country so I didn’t even think I’d make it this far.”

Wellman Mid-Prairie junior Danielle Hostetler won the race with an 18:41.64 and Van Metter captured the team title with 111 points, two more than Williamsburg.

In the Class 2A boys race, Treynor senior Mason Yochum placed 83rd with an 18:17.68.

“It feels great,” Yochum said. “I worked hard all year and got to run here at Fort Dodge. … Last year I was close to making it. I was a couple spots off in the district qualifier. That was my goal to make it.”

Des Moines Christian senior Aaron Fynaardt won the race with a 15:50.62 and Des Moines Chrisitan won the title with 75 points, 24 more points than Okoboji Milford.