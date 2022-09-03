 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
Presented By MD West One
PREP CROSS COUNTRY

PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Lille wins Lynx Invite, Berglund runner-up

  • Updated
  • 0

St. Albert senior continued his impressive week. After running a 5-kilometer course in 14 minutes, and 32 seconds at Logan-Magnolia earlier he followed it up with a victory at the Lynx Invite on Saturday with a time of 17:40.20.

"The weather was super nice and Ethan (Eichhorn) and a couple of the other Lewis Central guys were in the cart yelling at me the whole time so that was a lot of fun," Lillie said. "I know a couple of the guys went out with me right away and Adam (Denny) and Owen (Wise) were encouraging me. It was a fun race and our guys did really well."

Lillie is hoping to claim a state title this year and see his teammates run at Fort Dodge with him.

"First and foremost our team goal is to make state obviously, get back there," he said. "Our coaches are putting us in a good position. I’ve talked to our coaches a little bit and its my last year obviously I want to try to go out on top and get that state championship. To get there I think our team has to keep working hard in practice, listen to our coaches and stay healthy."

People are also reading…

St. Albert head coach Russ Sindelar was impressed with how his boys' team ran during the race.

"We had some good practices," he said. "We had kind of a humbling week. We had some serious talks and just having our fourth and fifth guys step up kind of made the difference today. We lost up at Logan to Denison and today we beat them by one point. I was very proud of the boys. Colin ran a very good race and Owen Wise and Adam Denny also ran really good races to push Colin and to just stay up in the top 20 is great from those three guys. "

The St. Albert girls also had some success. Senior Reese Duncan placed 12th in the girls' race with a time of 23:02.10.

"Carly (McKeever) and Reese ran very well today," Sindelar said. "We had some good practices this past week and they responded the weather helped out tremendously. Reese I thought had great form, stayed up there. Carly is more of a sprinter so she holds it together during the race and just takes off at the end.

"That’s kind of been her style of running. To get 20th at a meet like this with a lot of big schools, I thought both those girls did very well. Addison Duncan and Kirsten Piskorski, Kirsten has been battling some sinus allergy issues she ran well today. Addison was trying to finish a race today and got that done."

On the girls' side, Glenwood sophomore Madelyn Berglund led all local runners with a runner-up finish and time of 20:52.30.

"I felt pretty good, but it was kind of hard," she said about the race. "We took like two big laps. … It does help (knowing the course). The only thing I remember is the hills because that’s where I would die."

The Rams and Berglund have set some goals this year and are already on their way to accomplishing them.

"Probably as a team for all of us to move up like closer together running and to place higher," Berglund said. "Individually it’s just to improve my time throughout each race."

Abraham Lincoln sophomore KayLynn Kepler Thomason led the Lynx girls with a 15th-place finish and a time of 23:12.40.

"They ran so much more competitive than last week," A.L. head coach Traci Stoop said about her team. "I think they reframed their mindset. We had a great race by KayLynn Kepler Thomason and Abby (LaSale) kind of fell off, she got sick. She was in the top 20 for the first two miles. Otherwise I think all of our girls ran their best time this year."

Event 2  Girls 5k Run CC Varsity
=======================================================================          
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points          
=======================================================================          
  1 Mendlik, Lola             10 Denison-Schlswg       20:42.10    1             
  2 Berglund, Madelyn         10 Glenwood              20:52.30    2             
  3 Barbour, Taylor           10 SE Polk               21:03.80    3             
  4 Hughes, Lauren            11 Glenwood              21:42.20    4             
  5 Francois, Jenna           12 SE Polk               21:49.30    5             
  6 Hartz, Libby              11 SE Polk               21:52.60    6             
  7 Petersen, Breckyn         10 Glenwood              22:04.80    7             
  8 Glendening, Ivy           11 SE Polk               22:38.00    8             
  9 Rueber, Grace             09 SE Polk               22:39.60    9             
 10 Mitchell, Jacie           12 SE Polk               22:41.20   10             
 11 Bennett, Carli            11 SE Polk               22:50.10   11             
 12 Duncan, Reese             12 St. Albert, CB        23:02.10                  
 13 Hulinsky, Becca           12 LeMars                23:03.80   12             
 14 Griffin, Emerson          12 Glenwood              23:11.10   13             
 15 Kepler Thomason, KayLynn  10 Cb, A Lincoln         23:12.40   14             
 16 Schrum, Charlotte         09 Denison-Schlswg       23:29.50   15             
 17 Hughes, Haylee            09 Glenwood              23:33.20   16             
 18 Schultz, Brooklyn         10 Glenwood              23:43.30   17             
 19 Richardson, Bailey        09 Riverside, Oak        24:15.70   18             
 20 McKeever, Carly           12 St. Albert, CB        24:17.10                  
 21 DeRocher, Makenzie        09 LeMars                24:18.30   19             
 22 Nebel, Ryley              12 Glenwood              24:22.00   20             
 23 Kass, Sienna              10 LeMars                24:26.50   21             
 24 Vazquez, Ana              10 Denison-Schlswg       24:27.90   22             
 25 Hamerlinck, Kendal        11 LeMars                24:49.40   23             
 26 Roller, Marilyn           09 LeMars                24:58.50   24             
 27 Lemus, Eleana             12 Cb, T Jefferson       24:59.10   25             
 28 Walton, Halle             11 Cb, A Lincoln         25:11.10   26             
 29 Erickson, Lydia           11 Riverside, Oak        25:17.20   27             
 30 Preston, Nora             12 Cb, A Lincoln         25:22.80   28             
 31 LaSale, Abby              12 Cb, A Lincoln         25:33.40   29             
 32 Steinmetz, Grace          10 Heartland Christ      25:53.20                  
 33 Rangel, Jennifer          12 Cb, A Lincoln         25:58.20   30             
 34 Schennach, Lena           12 Cb, T Jefferson       26:03.10   31             
 35 Burk, Molly               12 Omaha North           26:03.90                  
 36 Boruff, Bella             11 Missouri Valley       26:18.90                  
 37 Pierce, Brecken           09 Riverside, Oak        26:26.50   32             
 38 Bahnsen, Emily            10 Denison-Schlswg       26:33.00   33             
 39 Medina, Nadia             09 Denison-Schlswg       26:33.00   34             
 40 Cody, Becca               11 Riverside, Oak        26:52.30   35             
 41 Fitch, Sonia              10 Cb, A Lincoln         26:54.40   36             
 42 Tilberg, Abigail          12 LeMars                27:14.20   37             
 43 Miller, Claire            12 Denison-Schlswg       27:29.20   38             
 44 Feigenbutz, Danika        09 Riverside, Oak        28:00.20   39             
 45 Piskorski, Kirsten        10 St. Albert, CB        28:01.20                  
 46 Watkins, Ava              11 Cb, A Lincoln         28:18.00   40             
 47 Gutierrez, Abigail        11 Denison-Schlswg       28:34.70   41             
 48 Neville, Athena           12 Cb, T Jefferson       28:46.20   42             
 49 Carlson, Hailey           12 Cb, T Jefferson       30:25.10   43             
 50 Duncan, Addison           10 St. Albert, CB        31:12.50                  
 51 Valle, Jazmarie           12 Cb, T Jefferson       35:13.60   44             
                                                                                 
                                   Team Scores                                   
=================================================================================
Rank Team                      Total    1    2    3    4    5   *6   *7   *8   *9
=================================================================================
   1 SE Polk                      31    3    5    6    8    9   10   11          
      Total Time:  1:50:03.30                                                    
         Average:    22:00.66                                                    
   2 Glenwood                     42    2    4    7   13   16   17   20          
      Total Time:  1:51:23.60                                                    
         Average:    22:16.72                                                    
   3 LeMars                       99   12   19   21   23   24   37               
      Total Time:  2:01:36.50                                                    
         Average:    24:19.30                                                    
   4 Denison-Schlswg             105    1   15   22   33   34   38   41          
      Total Time:  2:01:45.50                                                    
         Average:    24:21.10                                                    
   5 Cb, A Lincoln               127   14   26   28   29   30   36   40          
      Total Time:  2:05:17.90                                                    
         Average:    25:03.58                                                    
   6 Riverside, Oak              151   18   27   32   35   39                    
      Total Time:  2:10:51.90                                                    
         Average:    26:10.38                                                    
   7 Cb, T Jefferson             185   25   31   42   43   44                    
      Total Time:  2:25:27.10                                                    
         Average:    29:05.42                                                    
Event 3  Boys 5k Run CC Varsity
=======================================================================          
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points          
=======================================================================          
  1 Lillie, Colin             12 St. Albert, CB        17:40.20    1             
  2 Obbink, Trace             11 LeMars                18:31.60    2             
  3 Gonzalez, Richard         10 Denison-Schlswg       18:40.30    3             
  4 Flores, Leonardo          12 Denison-Schlswg       18:43.60    4             
  5 Meis, Michael             12 LeMars                18:49.50    5             
  6 Wise, Owen                11 St. Albert, CB        19:07.60    6             
  7 Hamilton, Kaiden          09 Cb, T Jefferson       19:13.80    7             
  8 McCready, Mason           11 Riverside, Oak        19:20.10    8             
  9 Andersen, Gavin           12 Heartland Christ      19:22.00                  
 10 Siford, Robert            12 Cb, A Lincoln         19:25.20    9             
 11 James, Alexander          10 Omaha North           19:34.40   10             
 12 Hoden, Jacob              11 Missouri Valley       19:34.70   11             
 13 Smith, Cody               11 Cb, A Lincoln         19:43.10   12             
 14 Sanchez, Juan             12 LeMars                19:45.10   13             
 15 Wurth, Caden              12 LeMars                19:48.10   14             
 16 Henderson, Brody          09 Riverside, Oak        19:48.70   15             
 17 Markuson, Mark            12 Cb, T Jefferson       19:55.10   16             
 18 Perrien, Ethan            12 Denison-Schlswg       20:01.90   17             
 19 Henderson, Dawson         09 Riverside, Oak        20:02.70   18             
 20 Denny, Adam               12 St. Albert, CB        20:15.80   19             
 21 Vargas, Logan             11 Cb, A Lincoln         20:22.10   20             
 22 Duhachek, Eric            12 Riverside, Oak        20:28.70   21             
 23 Bose, Ethan               12 Cb, T Jefferson       20:31.00   22             
 24 Hughes, Joe               10 St. Albert, CB        20:36.40   23             
 25 Schechinger, Teegan       12 Riverside, Oak        20:45.30   24             
 26 Olsen, Ethan              10 Denison-Schlswg       20:50.50   25             
 27 Meadows, Adam             10 Missouri Valley       20:53.40   26             
 28 Barajas, Gabriel          10 St. Albert, CB        20:53.50   27             
 29 Ledesma, Ivan             09 Denison-Schlswg       20:53.60   28             
 30 Laursen, Noah             11 LeMars                21:08.70   29             
 31 Ibarra, Brian             12 Denison-Schlswg       21:15.70   30             
 32 Murra, Michael            11 LeMars                21:18.50   31             
 33 Fitch, Lucas              12 Cb, A Lincoln         21:30.80   32             
 34 Hornberg, Daniel          10 Cb, A Lincoln         21:32.30   33             
 35 Herzog, Parker            11 Cb, A Lincoln         21:34.00   34             
 36 Campos, Christopher       12 Denison-Schlswg       21:42.00   35             
 37 Stevens, Caleb            12 Riverside, Oak        21:50.90   36             
 38 Hytrek, Dylan             10 Cb, A Lincoln         22:04.00   37             
 39 Rangel, Aidan             10 Missouri Valley       22:05.80   38             
 40 Voster, Keaton            09 Missouri Valley       22:16.70   39             
 41 Hicks, Emerson            09 Omaha North           22:32.80   40             
 42 Reick, Lore               11 Omaha North           22:45.20   41             
 43 Steffen, Bowen            12 Omaha North           22:46.80   42             
 44 Anderson, Jack            12 Omaha North           23:07.50   43             
 45 Neville, Asa              12 Cb, T Jefferson       23:12.60   44             
 46 Schmid, Jett              10 LeMars                23:24.50   45             
 47 Avila-Fuertes, Isaac      12 Omaha North           23:25.20   46             
 48 Williamson, Bailyan       09 Cb, T Jefferson       23:38.30   47             
 49 Rangel, Xavier            10 Missouri Valley       23:40.60   48             
 50 Shepard, Ryan             11 Cb, T Jefferson       23:45.70   49             
 51 Brown, Immanuel           09 Cb, T Jefferson       24:17.70   50             
 52 Harrison, Jackson         11 Missouri Valley       26:49.30   51             
                                                                                 
                                   Team Scores                                   
=================================================================================
Rank Team                      Total    1    2    3    4    5   *6   *7   *8   *9
=================================================================================
   1 LeMars                       63    2    5   13   14   29   31   45          
      Total Time:  1:38:03.00                                                    
         Average:    19:36.60                                                    
   2 St. Albert, CB               76    1    6   19   23   27                    
      Total Time:  1:38:33.50                                                    
         Average:    19:42.70                                                    
   3 Denison-Schlswg              77    3    4   17   25   28   30   35          
      Total Time:  1:39:09.90                                                    
         Average:    19:49.98                                                    
   4 Riverside, Oak               86    8   15   18   21   24   36               
      Total Time:  1:40:25.50                                                    
         Average:    20:05.10                                                    
   5 Cb, A Lincoln               106    9   12   20   32   33   34   37          
      Total Time:  1:42:33.50                                                    
         Average:    20:30.70                                                    
   6 Cb, T Jefferson             136    7   16   22   44   47   49   50          
      Total Time:  1:46:30.80                                                    
         Average:    21:18.16                                                    
   7 Missouri Valley             162   11   26   38   39   48   51               
      Total Time:  1:48:31.20                                                    
         Average:    21:42.24                                                    
   8 Omaha North                 176   10   40   41   42   43   46               
      Total Time:  1:50:46.70                                                    
         Average:    22:09.34
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert