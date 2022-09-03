PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Lille wins Lynx Invite, Berglund runner-up

St. Albert senior continued his impressive week. After running a 5-kilometer course in 14 minutes, and 32 seconds at Logan-Magnolia earlier he followed it up with a victory at the Lynx Invite on Saturday with a time of 17:40.20.

"The weather was super nice and Ethan (Eichhorn) and a couple of the other Lewis Central guys were in the cart yelling at me the whole time so that was a lot of fun," Lillie said. "I know a couple of the guys went out with me right away and Adam (Denny) and Owen (Wise) were encouraging me. It was a fun race and our guys did really well."

Lillie is hoping to claim a state title this year and see his teammates run at Fort Dodge with him.

"First and foremost our team goal is to make state obviously, get back there," he said. "Our coaches are putting us in a good position. I’ve talked to our coaches a little bit and its my last year obviously I want to try to go out on top and get that state championship. To get there I think our team has to keep working hard in practice, listen to our coaches and stay healthy."

St. Albert head coach Russ Sindelar was impressed with how his boys' team ran during the race.

"We had some good practices," he said. "We had kind of a humbling week. We had some serious talks and just having our fourth and fifth guys step up kind of made the difference today. We lost up at Logan to Denison and today we beat them by one point. I was very proud of the boys. Colin ran a very good race and Owen Wise and Adam Denny also ran really good races to push Colin and to just stay up in the top 20 is great from those three guys. "

The St. Albert girls also had some success. Senior Reese Duncan placed 12th in the girls' race with a time of 23:02.10.

"Carly (McKeever) and Reese ran very well today," Sindelar said. "We had some good practices this past week and they responded the weather helped out tremendously. Reese I thought had great form, stayed up there. Carly is more of a sprinter so she holds it together during the race and just takes off at the end.

"That’s kind of been her style of running. To get 20th at a meet like this with a lot of big schools, I thought both those girls did very well. Addison Duncan and Kirsten Piskorski, Kirsten has been battling some sinus allergy issues she ran well today. Addison was trying to finish a race today and got that done."

On the girls' side, Glenwood sophomore Madelyn Berglund led all local runners with a runner-up finish and time of 20:52.30.

"I felt pretty good, but it was kind of hard," she said about the race. "We took like two big laps. … It does help (knowing the course). The only thing I remember is the hills because that’s where I would die."

The Rams and Berglund have set some goals this year and are already on their way to accomplishing them.

"Probably as a team for all of us to move up like closer together running and to place higher," Berglund said. "Individually it’s just to improve my time throughout each race."

Abraham Lincoln sophomore KayLynn Kepler Thomason led the Lynx girls with a 15th-place finish and a time of 23:12.40.

"They ran so much more competitive than last week," A.L. head coach Traci Stoop said about her team. "I think they reframed their mindset. We had a great race by KayLynn Kepler Thomason and Abby (LaSale) kind of fell off, she got sick. She was in the top 20 for the first two miles. Otherwise I think all of our girls ran their best time this year."

Event 2 Girls 5k Run CC Varsity ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Mendlik, Lola 10 Denison-Schlswg 20:42.10 1 2 Berglund, Madelyn 10 Glenwood 20:52.30 2 3 Barbour, Taylor 10 SE Polk 21:03.80 3 4 Hughes, Lauren 11 Glenwood 21:42.20 4 5 Francois, Jenna 12 SE Polk 21:49.30 5 6 Hartz, Libby 11 SE Polk 21:52.60 6 7 Petersen, Breckyn 10 Glenwood 22:04.80 7 8 Glendening, Ivy 11 SE Polk 22:38.00 8 9 Rueber, Grace 09 SE Polk 22:39.60 9 10 Mitchell, Jacie 12 SE Polk 22:41.20 10 11 Bennett, Carli 11 SE Polk 22:50.10 11 12 Duncan, Reese 12 St. Albert, CB 23:02.10 13 Hulinsky, Becca 12 LeMars 23:03.80 12 14 Griffin, Emerson 12 Glenwood 23:11.10 13 15 Kepler Thomason, KayLynn 10 Cb, A Lincoln 23:12.40 14 16 Schrum, Charlotte 09 Denison-Schlswg 23:29.50 15 17 Hughes, Haylee 09 Glenwood 23:33.20 16 18 Schultz, Brooklyn 10 Glenwood 23:43.30 17 19 Richardson, Bailey 09 Riverside, Oak 24:15.70 18 20 McKeever, Carly 12 St. Albert, CB 24:17.10 21 DeRocher, Makenzie 09 LeMars 24:18.30 19 22 Nebel, Ryley 12 Glenwood 24:22.00 20 23 Kass, Sienna 10 LeMars 24:26.50 21 24 Vazquez, Ana 10 Denison-Schlswg 24:27.90 22 25 Hamerlinck, Kendal 11 LeMars 24:49.40 23 26 Roller, Marilyn 09 LeMars 24:58.50 24 27 Lemus, Eleana 12 Cb, T Jefferson 24:59.10 25 28 Walton, Halle 11 Cb, A Lincoln 25:11.10 26 29 Erickson, Lydia 11 Riverside, Oak 25:17.20 27 30 Preston, Nora 12 Cb, A Lincoln 25:22.80 28 31 LaSale, Abby 12 Cb, A Lincoln 25:33.40 29 32 Steinmetz, Grace 10 Heartland Christ 25:53.20 33 Rangel, Jennifer 12 Cb, A Lincoln 25:58.20 30 34 Schennach, Lena 12 Cb, T Jefferson 26:03.10 31 35 Burk, Molly 12 Omaha North 26:03.90 36 Boruff, Bella 11 Missouri Valley 26:18.90 37 Pierce, Brecken 09 Riverside, Oak 26:26.50 32 38 Bahnsen, Emily 10 Denison-Schlswg 26:33.00 33 39 Medina, Nadia 09 Denison-Schlswg 26:33.00 34 40 Cody, Becca 11 Riverside, Oak 26:52.30 35 41 Fitch, Sonia 10 Cb, A Lincoln 26:54.40 36 42 Tilberg, Abigail 12 LeMars 27:14.20 37 43 Miller, Claire 12 Denison-Schlswg 27:29.20 38 44 Feigenbutz, Danika 09 Riverside, Oak 28:00.20 39 45 Piskorski, Kirsten 10 St. Albert, CB 28:01.20 46 Watkins, Ava 11 Cb, A Lincoln 28:18.00 40 47 Gutierrez, Abigail 11 Denison-Schlswg 28:34.70 41 48 Neville, Athena 12 Cb, T Jefferson 28:46.20 42 49 Carlson, Hailey 12 Cb, T Jefferson 30:25.10 43 50 Duncan, Addison 10 St. Albert, CB 31:12.50 51 Valle, Jazmarie 12 Cb, T Jefferson 35:13.60 44 Team Scores ================================================================================= Rank Team Total 1 2 3 4 5 *6 *7 *8 *9 ================================================================================= 1 SE Polk 31 3 5 6 8 9 10 11 Total Time: 1:50:03.30 Average: 22:00.66 2 Glenwood 42 2 4 7 13 16 17 20 Total Time: 1:51:23.60 Average: 22:16.72 3 LeMars 99 12 19 21 23 24 37 Total Time: 2:01:36.50 Average: 24:19.30 4 Denison-Schlswg 105 1 15 22 33 34 38 41 Total Time: 2:01:45.50 Average: 24:21.10 5 Cb, A Lincoln 127 14 26 28 29 30 36 40 Total Time: 2:05:17.90 Average: 25:03.58 6 Riverside, Oak 151 18 27 32 35 39 Total Time: 2:10:51.90 Average: 26:10.38 7 Cb, T Jefferson 185 25 31 42 43 44 Total Time: 2:25:27.10 Average: 29:05.42

Event 3 Boys 5k Run CC Varsity ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Lillie, Colin 12 St. Albert, CB 17:40.20 1 2 Obbink, Trace 11 LeMars 18:31.60 2 3 Gonzalez, Richard 10 Denison-Schlswg 18:40.30 3 4 Flores, Leonardo 12 Denison-Schlswg 18:43.60 4 5 Meis, Michael 12 LeMars 18:49.50 5 6 Wise, Owen 11 St. Albert, CB 19:07.60 6 7 Hamilton, Kaiden 09 Cb, T Jefferson 19:13.80 7 8 McCready, Mason 11 Riverside, Oak 19:20.10 8 9 Andersen, Gavin 12 Heartland Christ 19:22.00 10 Siford, Robert 12 Cb, A Lincoln 19:25.20 9 11 James, Alexander 10 Omaha North 19:34.40 10 12 Hoden, Jacob 11 Missouri Valley 19:34.70 11 13 Smith, Cody 11 Cb, A Lincoln 19:43.10 12 14 Sanchez, Juan 12 LeMars 19:45.10 13 15 Wurth, Caden 12 LeMars 19:48.10 14 16 Henderson, Brody 09 Riverside, Oak 19:48.70 15 17 Markuson, Mark 12 Cb, T Jefferson 19:55.10 16 18 Perrien, Ethan 12 Denison-Schlswg 20:01.90 17 19 Henderson, Dawson 09 Riverside, Oak 20:02.70 18 20 Denny, Adam 12 St. Albert, CB 20:15.80 19 21 Vargas, Logan 11 Cb, A Lincoln 20:22.10 20 22 Duhachek, Eric 12 Riverside, Oak 20:28.70 21 23 Bose, Ethan 12 Cb, T Jefferson 20:31.00 22 24 Hughes, Joe 10 St. Albert, CB 20:36.40 23 25 Schechinger, Teegan 12 Riverside, Oak 20:45.30 24 26 Olsen, Ethan 10 Denison-Schlswg 20:50.50 25 27 Meadows, Adam 10 Missouri Valley 20:53.40 26 28 Barajas, Gabriel 10 St. Albert, CB 20:53.50 27 29 Ledesma, Ivan 09 Denison-Schlswg 20:53.60 28 30 Laursen, Noah 11 LeMars 21:08.70 29 31 Ibarra, Brian 12 Denison-Schlswg 21:15.70 30 32 Murra, Michael 11 LeMars 21:18.50 31 33 Fitch, Lucas 12 Cb, A Lincoln 21:30.80 32 34 Hornberg, Daniel 10 Cb, A Lincoln 21:32.30 33 35 Herzog, Parker 11 Cb, A Lincoln 21:34.00 34 36 Campos, Christopher 12 Denison-Schlswg 21:42.00 35 37 Stevens, Caleb 12 Riverside, Oak 21:50.90 36 38 Hytrek, Dylan 10 Cb, A Lincoln 22:04.00 37 39 Rangel, Aidan 10 Missouri Valley 22:05.80 38 40 Voster, Keaton 09 Missouri Valley 22:16.70 39 41 Hicks, Emerson 09 Omaha North 22:32.80 40 42 Reick, Lore 11 Omaha North 22:45.20 41 43 Steffen, Bowen 12 Omaha North 22:46.80 42 44 Anderson, Jack 12 Omaha North 23:07.50 43 45 Neville, Asa 12 Cb, T Jefferson 23:12.60 44 46 Schmid, Jett 10 LeMars 23:24.50 45 47 Avila-Fuertes, Isaac 12 Omaha North 23:25.20 46 48 Williamson, Bailyan 09 Cb, T Jefferson 23:38.30 47 49 Rangel, Xavier 10 Missouri Valley 23:40.60 48 50 Shepard, Ryan 11 Cb, T Jefferson 23:45.70 49 51 Brown, Immanuel 09 Cb, T Jefferson 24:17.70 50 52 Harrison, Jackson 11 Missouri Valley 26:49.30 51 Team Scores ================================================================================= Rank Team Total 1 2 3 4 5 *6 *7 *8 *9 ================================================================================= 1 LeMars 63 2 5 13 14 29 31 45 Total Time: 1:38:03.00 Average: 19:36.60 2 St. Albert, CB 76 1 6 19 23 27 Total Time: 1:38:33.50 Average: 19:42.70 3 Denison-Schlswg 77 3 4 17 25 28 30 35 Total Time: 1:39:09.90 Average: 19:49.98 4 Riverside, Oak 86 8 15 18 21 24 36 Total Time: 1:40:25.50 Average: 20:05.10 5 Cb, A Lincoln 106 9 12 20 32 33 34 37 Total Time: 1:42:33.50 Average: 20:30.70 6 Cb, T Jefferson 136 7 16 22 44 47 49 50 Total Time: 1:46:30.80 Average: 21:18.16 7 Missouri Valley 162 11 26 38 39 48 51 Total Time: 1:48:31.20 Average: 21:42.24 8 Omaha North 176 10 40 41 42 43 46 Total Time: 1:50:46.70 Average: 22:09.34