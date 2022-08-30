PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Lillie wins Logan-Magnolia Invite, other area teams run

St. Albert senior Colin Lillie claimed another gold medal on Tuesday at the Logan-Magnolia Invite after he completed the 5-kilometer course in 14 minutes, 52.70 seconds. His time is one of the fastest record in Iowa high school history.

He wasn't the only St. Albert runner that had success at the meet.

Lillie's teammate, junior owen Wise came in seventh with a 16:44.17 and St. Albert senior Reese Duncan placed ninth in the girls race with a time of 19:56.25.

Atlantic senior Ava Rush won the girls race with a time of 18:06.86 and Logan-Magnolia won the team title on the girls side, defeating Atlantic by 21 points.

On the boys side, IKM-Manning edged out Denison-Schleswig by four points to take the team trophy.

Girls Individual Standings

1, Ava Rush, Atlantic, 18:06.86

2, Sporer Madison, Logan-Magnolia, 18:19.86

3, Lola Mendlik, Denison-Schleswig, 18:55.54

4, Claire Pellett, Atlantic, 19:07.77

5, Johnsen Allysen, Logan-Magnolia, 19:07.84

6, Stefi Beisswenger, Audubon, 19:11.32

7, Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia, 19:17.42

8, Belle Berg, Atlantic, 19:31.17

9, Reese Duncan, St. Albert, 19, 56.25

10, Hall Haedyn, Logan-Magnolia, 19:58.89

11, Lilly Irwin, Underwood, 20:02.65

12, Quince Schneckloth, Tri-Center, 20:11.54

15, Rylie Knop, AHSTW, 20:25.41

18, Ava Paulsen, AHSTW, 20:38.75

20, Carly McKeever, St. Albert, 20:58.73

25, Kenna Paulsen, AHSTW, 21:36.80

45, Ellie Peterson, AHSTW, 23:15.64

46, Jaden Franke, Tri-Center, 23:16.85

47, Cali Petersen, AHSTW, 23:21.38

50, Ella Langer, AHSTW, 23:58.25

51, Kirsten Piskorski, St. Albert, 24:07.43

53, Julia Thomas, Underwood, 24:14.17

64, Kena Petersen, AHSTW, 29:03.42

65, Noble Stormy, Tri-Center, 31:24.93

Girls Team Standings

1. Logan-Magnolia - 31 - 2 5 6 8 10

2. Atlantic - 52 - 1 4 7 19 21 24

3. Denison-Schleswig - 85 - 3 17 18 22 25

4. IKM-Manning - 92 - 9 13 15 23 32

5. Boyer Valley - 112 - 12 16 27 28 29

6. AHSTW - 118 - 11 14 20 36 37

Boys Individual Results

1, Colin Lillie, St. Albert, 14:52.70

2, Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley, 14:59.26

3, Richard Gonzalez, Denison-Schleswig, 15:40.44

4, Caden Keller, IKM-Manning, 15:43.61

5, Flores Leo, Denison-Schleswig, 15:40.44

6, Hamann Kael, MVACOU, 16:31.18

7, Owen Wise, St. Albert, 16:44.17

8, Alex Sonntag, Atlantic, 16:49.14

9, Bennett Whetstone, Atlantic, 16:51.96

10, Lane Sams, IKM-Manning, 16:52.60

15, Adam Denny, St. Albert, 17:14.47

27, Brennan Boden, Tri-Center, 17:56.29

28, Gavin Andersen, Heartland Christian, 17:58.13

30, Caleb Hatch, AHSTW, 17:58.33

31, Connor Brummett, 18:04.90

32, Sean McGee, Tri-Center, 18:07.01

34, Caden Geraghty, AHSTW, 18:08.95

38, Nic Dahir, Tri-Center, 18:22.15

45, Christian Dahir, Tri-Center, 18:54.33

47, Gabriel Barajas, St. Albert, 18:57.16

50, Joe Hughes, St. Albert, 19:03.47

52, Kyle McDonald, Tri-Center, 19:19.62

55, Jayden Shelton, Underwood, 19:45.29

58, Simeon Weers, Tri-Center, 19:53.54

60, Jacob Boswell, St. Albert, 20:01.72

63, Brady Dingus, Heartland Christian, 20:11.99

71, Alex Dawson, St. Albert, 20:53.17

73, Bronx Fetter, Heartland Christian, 21:25.27

75, Brady Smith, St. Albert, 21:31.18

77, Silas Lickliter, Heartland Christian, 21:46.36

79, Matt Eikenberry, Tri-Center, 22:00.19

81, Carter Forbush, Underwood, 22:00.82

85, Micah McCarty, Tri-Center, 22:21.36

86, Nate Arthur, Underwood, 22:35.25

89, Elijah Lewis, Heartland Christian, 22.53.36

95, Alex Marsh, St. Albert, 24:17.25

96, Zacharia Johnathan, Tri-Center, 24:30.25

97, Matt Stowe, Tri-Center, 24:36.61

98, Michael Holymyer, Heartland Christian, 24:53.28

99, Zach Ploen, Tri-Center, 25:1.63

100, Evan Whan, Tri-Center, 25:30.84

101, Luke Stolz, Underwood, 25:43.10

104, Hunter Smith, Tri-Center, 26:13.07

105, Colton Brennan, Heartland Christian, 26:20.26

Boys Team Standings

1. IKM-Manning - 61 - 3 9 11 17 21

2. Denison-Schleswig - 65 - 2 4 16 19 24

3. Atlantic - 67 - 7 8 12 13 27

4. MVAOCOU - 75 - 5 10 18 20 22

5. St. Albert - 102 - 1 6 14 40 41

6. Tri-Center - 168 - 25 29 33 39 42

7. Missouri Valley - 195 - 15 37 44 49 50

8. Logan-Magnolia - 238 - 35 36 47 59 61

9. Heartland Christian - 239 - 26 48 52 53 60

10. Underwood - 250 - 28 43 56 58 65