PREP CROSS COUNTRY

PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Local runners compete at Missouri Valley

Heartland Christian Eagles Logo

Heartland Christian, AHSTW, Riverside and Treynor cross country competed at the Missouri Valley Invite on Saturday. 

In the girls race, Logan-Magnolia claimed the team with with 21 points and AHSTW placed third with 79 points. 

Logan-Magnolia freshman Allysen Johnsen won the 5-kilometer race with a time of 19 minute, 43.1 seconds, Riverside junior Carly Henderson placed second with a time of 19:56.5, Riverside freshman Bailey Richardson took sixth with a 21:00.5, AHSTW freshman Ava Paulson finished in eighth with a 21:09.6, AHSTW junior Rylie Knop placed ninth with a 21:10.2, Heartland sophomore Grace Steinmetz came in 17th with a 21:35.9, AHSTW freshman Kenna Paulsen took 21st with a 22:06.8, Treynor freshman Claire Schrage placed 23rd with a 22:31.4, Treynor sophomore Andyn White came in 27th with a 23:06.0, AHSTW senior Ellie Peterson finished in 28th with a 23:06.6, Treynor senior Kasey Long placed 30th with a 23:30.7, Riverside freshman Danika Feigenbutz placed 33rd with a 23:53.9, AHSTW senior Cali Petesen placed 34th with a 23:53.9, AHSTW senior Cali Petersen took 34th with a 23:59.9, AHSTW freshman Kena Petersen took 38th with a 26:24.4, Treynor freshman Delaney Jordenson placed 39th with a 26:47.4. 

In the boys race, Woodbine placed first as a team with 25 points, Riverside came in third with 55 points and Heartland placed seventh with 173 points. 

Woodbine junior Landon Bendgen won the race with a time of 15:39.9, Riverside junior Mason McCready placed fifth with a 17:26.1, Riverside freshman Brody Henderson took ninth with a 17:43.5, AHSTW junior Caleb Hatch placed 12th with an 18:10.5, Riverside senior Eric Duhachek placed 13th with an 18:11.9, Heartland senior Gavin Anderson took 14th with an 18:26.4, Riverside freshman Dawson Henderson ran an 18:29.7 to place 15th, Treynor freshman Jeyden Farr took 20th with an 18:59.6, Treynor junior Jack Carley came in 23rd with a 19:23.5, Riverside senior Caleb Steven took 24th with a 19:28.8, Riverside junior Dalton Smith took 34th with a 20:16.4, Heartland sophomore Brady Dingus took 36th with a 20:33.0, Heartland junior Elijah Lewis finished in 47th with a 22:24.0, Heartland senior Bronx Fetter took 52nd with a 23:43.7, Heartland freshman Michael Holtmyer placed 53rd with a 23:56.4, Heartland junior Silas Lickliter placed 54th with a 24:17.4 and Heartland senior Colton Brennan placed 55th with a 24:43.9. 

