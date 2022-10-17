PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Local runners compete at Missouri Valley

Heartland Christian, AHSTW, Riverside and Treynor cross country competed at the Missouri Valley Invite on Saturday.

In the girls race, Logan-Magnolia claimed the team with with 21 points and AHSTW placed third with 79 points.

Logan-Magnolia freshman Allysen Johnsen won the 5-kilometer race with a time of 19 minute, 43.1 seconds, Riverside junior Carly Henderson placed second with a time of 19:56.5, Riverside freshman Bailey Richardson took sixth with a 21:00.5, AHSTW freshman Ava Paulson finished in eighth with a 21:09.6, AHSTW junior Rylie Knop placed ninth with a 21:10.2, Heartland sophomore Grace Steinmetz came in 17th with a 21:35.9, AHSTW freshman Kenna Paulsen took 21st with a 22:06.8, Treynor freshman Claire Schrage placed 23rd with a 22:31.4, Treynor sophomore Andyn White came in 27th with a 23:06.0, AHSTW senior Ellie Peterson finished in 28th with a 23:06.6, Treynor senior Kasey Long placed 30th with a 23:30.7, Riverside freshman Danika Feigenbutz placed 33rd with a 23:53.9, AHSTW senior Cali Petesen placed 34th with a 23:53.9, AHSTW senior Cali Petersen took 34th with a 23:59.9, AHSTW freshman Kena Petersen took 38th with a 26:24.4, Treynor freshman Delaney Jordenson placed 39th with a 26:47.4.

In the boys race, Woodbine placed first as a team with 25 points, Riverside came in third with 55 points and Heartland placed seventh with 173 points.

Woodbine junior Landon Bendgen won the race with a time of 15:39.9, Riverside junior Mason McCready placed fifth with a 17:26.1, Riverside freshman Brody Henderson took ninth with a 17:43.5, AHSTW junior Caleb Hatch placed 12th with an 18:10.5, Riverside senior Eric Duhachek placed 13th with an 18:11.9, Heartland senior Gavin Anderson took 14th with an 18:26.4, Riverside freshman Dawson Henderson ran an 18:29.7 to place 15th, Treynor freshman Jeyden Farr took 20th with an 18:59.6, Treynor junior Jack Carley came in 23rd with a 19:23.5, Riverside senior Caleb Steven took 24th with a 19:28.8, Riverside junior Dalton Smith took 34th with a 20:16.4, Heartland sophomore Brady Dingus took 36th with a 20:33.0, Heartland junior Elijah Lewis finished in 47th with a 22:24.0, Heartland senior Bronx Fetter took 52nd with a 23:43.7, Heartland freshman Michael Holtmyer placed 53rd with a 23:56.4, Heartland junior Silas Lickliter placed 54th with a 24:17.4 and Heartland senior Colton Brennan placed 55th with a 24:43.9.