PREP CROSS COUNTRY

PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Lynx. Trojans run at Denison

Abraham Lincoln and Tri-Center cross country competed at the Denison-Schleswig Invite on Tuesday. Senior Abby LaSale led the Lynx girls with an eighth-place finish after running the race in 21 minutes, 39.57 seconds and Cody Smith led the boys with a 12th-place finish and time of 18:15.58. 

Tri-Center sophomore Quincey Schneckloth led the girls with a 34th-place finish and time of 23:38.63 and Sean McGee finished 31st with a time of 19:12.48. 

In the girls race, Abraham Lincoln placed sixth as a team with 163 points and Tri-Center finished in 10th with 224 points. Harlan won the meet with 55 points. Harlan's Lindsey Sonderman won the race with a 19:23.84. 

In the boys race, Abraham Lincoln finished sixth as a team with 166 points and Tri-Center took ninth with 210. Woodbine won the team race with 51 points after Landon Bendgen won with a time of 16:16. 

