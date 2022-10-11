PREP CROSS COUNTRY: McCready leads Bulldogs to runner-up finish at WIC meet

Riverside's Mason Cready finished in second place at the Western Iowa Conference Cross Country Meet on Monday in Treynor, completing the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 47.08 seconds.

He wasn't the only Bulldog to have a good race. Riverside finished with three runners in the top nine after Brody Henderson placed fourth with a time of 18:51.59 and Eric Duhachek came in ninth with a 19:14.56.

Riverside finished with 49 points, 10 points behind champion IKM-Manning.

Tri-Center placed third with 75 points, Treynor came in fourth with 87 points and Underwood earned seventh with 180 points.

Treynor's John Ross Biederman placed third with a time of 18:50.15, and his teammate Mason Yochum earned fifth with a time of 18:53.34.

Tri-Center's Sean McGee came in eighth with a time of 19:13.21. Caleb Hatch led AHSTW with a time of 20:03.28. Underwood was led by Connor Brummett who placed 18th with a 20:06.16.

IKM-Manning's Caden Keller won the race with a 17:32.26.

In the girls' race, Logan-Magnolia topped the team standings with 33 points to run away with the title. Treynor came in third with 74 points, AHSTW earned fourth with 89 points, Riverside took fifth with 103 points and Tri-Center took sixth with 130 points.

Logan-Magnolia's Allysen Johnsen won the race with a time of 21:04.22. Underwood's Lilly Irwin came in third with a time of 22:01.64, Treynor's Alyssa Kulesa earned fifth with a 22:19.25, AHSTW's Rylie Knop took seventh with a 22:33.64 and AHSTW's Ava Paulsen took ninth with a 22:45.39.

Riverside's Bailey Richardson finished in 11th to lead her team with a 23:30.13. Tri-Center's Quincey Schneckloth took 15th to lead the Trojans with a 24:01.03.