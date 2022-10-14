PREP CROSS COUNTRY: MRAC and H-10 Meet Recap, ISD at Mount Ayr

Multiple area schools were involved in conference cross country meets on Thursday with Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson running at the Missouri River Athletic Conference meet at Iowa Western and St. Albert, Lewis Central and Glenwood running at the Hawkeye-10 meet in Harlan.

In the MRAC boys' race, Thomas Jefferson freshman Kaiden Hamilton placed sixth overall with a time of 17 minutes, 52 seconds. He is the first Yellow Jacket freshman to finish all-conference since three-state state qualifier Aidan Booton did so in 2017.

Abraham Lincoln was led by junior Cody Smith who placed 13th with a time of 18:45.30.

Abraham Lincoln placed fifth as a team out of eight and Thomas Jefferson took seventh.

Sioux City North ran away with the meet after finishing with the top four runners. Sioux City junior Natnael Kifle won with a time of 15:59.90.

Thomas Jefferson senior Mark Markuson came in 16th with an 18:58.30, senior Ethan Bose placed 36th with a 20:12.60, freshman Immanuel Brown took 47th with a 20:59.80, junior Ryan Shepard placed 48th with a 21:01.50, freshman Bailyan Williamson finished in 52nd with a 21:42.80, and senior Asa Neville placed 53rd with a 21:45.80.

Abraham Lincoln sophomore Aidan Watts placed 22nd with a 19:10.10, junior Marcos Contreras took 26th with a 19:27.00, senior Robert Siford finished 32nd with a 19:51.40, junior Parker Herzog finished 37th with a 20:18.20, senior Lucas Fitch placed 46th with a 20:57.60 and senior Dalton McCormick came in 50th with a 21:08.10.

In the girls' race, senior Jazmin Martinez Rangel led the A.L. girls with an 18th-place finish and time of 23:13.50. Senior Lena Schennach led T.J. with a 32nd-place finish and time of 23:28.90.

Abraham Lincoln placed sixth out of eight teams with 138 points and Thomas Jefferson finished seventh with 209 points.

Sioux City Heelan topped the girls' standings with 34 points and Sioux City North senior Elizabeth Jordan won the race with a time of 20:58.80.

Abraham Lincoln senior Abby LaSale came in 19th with a 23:14.30, sophomore KayLynn Kepler Thomason placed 22nd with a 23:34.80, sophomore Sonia Fitch took 37th with a 25:18.40, senior Kylie Richardson finished in 42nd with a 25:40.80, senior Eliana Brown took 47th with a 26:40.60 and senior Jennifer Rangel placed 48th with a 26:60.50.

Thomas Jefferson senior Athena Neville placed 40th with a 25:36.90, senior Eleana Lemus placed 41st with a 25:38.00, senior Hanna Nunez took 46th with a 26:31.70, senior Hailey Carlson placed 50th with a 28:16.00 and senior Jazmarie Valle earned 53rd with a 29:50.40.

"Proud of how our T.J. runners competed today," Thomas Jefferson head coach Kyle Bartholomew said. "(I) Knew our conference was tough competition. We had goals of a couple boys making All-conference by finishing in the Top 15 of the Varsity race. Accomplished by one, freshman Kaiden Hamilton. ... I think it finally clicked tonight how good he can be. The Sioux City North boys helped push Kaiden up to a successful race."

Hawkeye-10 Meet

Lewis Central junior Ethan Eichhorn won his second Hawkeye Ten meet on Thursday after running a 15:40.65. His performance led the LC boys to a second-place finish as a team.

Glenwood swept the team trophies taking first and second place as a team.

On the girls' side, Lewis Central came in sixth as a team and the St. Albert boys finished in third overall.

In the girls' race, Harlan sophomore Lindsey Sonderman won the race with an 18:46.41.

Glenwood junior Lauren Hughes placed sixth with a 20:15.74, sophomore Breckyn Petersen finished in seventh with a 20:16.93, freshman Haylee Hughes took 14th with a 20:56.34, senior Emerson Griffin placed 15th with a 21:07.96, senior Ryley Nebel came placed 18th with a 21:19.86, sophomore Brooklyn Schultz took 23rd with a 21:31.96 and senior Kate Hughes took 42nd with a 23:26.11.

St. Albert senior Reese Duncan finished in 13th with a 20:53.63, senior Carly McKeever took 22nd with a 21:30.25 and sophomore Addison Duncan came in 51st with a 24:44.95.

Lewis Central sophomore Ava Bussey led the Titans with a 27th-place finish and time of 21:45.97, junior Isabel McNeal came in 29th with a 21:50.05, freshman Olivia Wait placed 34th with a 22:46.46, sophomore Mahri Manz took 37th with a 22:57.38, senior Olivia Arkfeld came in 38th with a 23:01.77, senior Madison Tingley placed 41st with a 23:24.53 and sophomore Elise Mullenix finished in 49th with a 24:28.08.

In the boys' race, Lewis Central junior Kade Diercks placed sixth with a time of 16:38.59, sophomore Marshall Arkfeld took 19th with a 17:41.01, sophomore Richard Selken took 23rd with 18:05.87, freshman Asher Rodenburg took 26th with an 18:11.96 and senior Drew White finished in 37th with an 18:41.93.

St. Albert senior Colin Lillie placed fourth overall with a time of 16:26.21, junior Owen Wise placed 12th with a 17:09.28, senior Adam Denny took 18th with a 17:39.98, sophomore Parker Heisterkamp finished in 24th with an 18:07.60, sophomore Joe Hughes took 30th with an 18:25.39, sophomore Gabriel Barajas took 31st with an 18:27.52 and sophomore Jacob Boswell finished in 58th with a 20:01.84.

Glenwood junior Bryant Keller placed second with a 16:07.82, junior Andrew Smith finished in third with a 16:15.50, junior Liam Hays placed eighth with a 16:50.25, freshman Kevin Coots earned ninth with a 17:08.33, senior Preston Slaymann took 14th with a 17:12.67, senior Jackson Griffin earned 15th with a 17:30.85 and senior Anderson Dillon finished in 16th with a 17:31.92.

"I was very happy with how our kids ran on a windy night in Harlan," Lewis Central head coach Taylor May said. "We had multiple kids run their best race of the season. ... Ethan looked very impressive on his way to his second Hawkeye Ten title. He was able to pull away early in the first mile and cruise the rest of the way. Kade continued his great season with a top-10 conference finish and Marshall earned all-conference honors as well. I was really happy with how Richard and Drew ran for us today bringing our pack forward and Asher Rodenburg had a breakout race on a big stage. The Hawkeye Ten is a very good running conference so for our boys to finish second was great. Glenwood is a very good team and they showed it tonight.

"... Ava and Izzy led us once again tonight and set the tone for the rest of our girls. I was very impressed with our girls' pack tonight. That is the closest they have been together all year. They just keep improving every meet. We were ninth here last year on the girls' side and sixth tonight, so I was very excited about that."

ISD at Mount Ayr

The lone Iowa School for the Deaf runner, freshman Christian Lopez-Rodriguez placed 78th at the Mount Ayr meet with a time of 21:43.68.