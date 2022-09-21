PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Rams win Creston Invite

Glenwood boys cross country dominated the Creston Invite on Tuesday taking first place as a team with seven runners finishing in the top 10.

Junior Bryant Keller won the race with a time of 16 minutes and 58 seconds, junior Andrew Smith placed third with a time of 17:25.6, senior Preston Slayman took fifth with 18:21.4, freshman Kevin Coots took sixth with 18:26.4, junior Ilam Hays earned seventh with an 18:31.5, senior Jackson Griffin ran an 18:35.6 to finish eighth and junior Maverick Mixan took 10th with a time of 18:53.3.