 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
Presented By MD West One
PREP CROSS COUNTRY

PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Rams win Creston Invite

  • 0
Glenwood Logo.jpg

Glenwood Rams

Glenwood boys cross country dominated the Creston Invite on Tuesday taking first place as a team with seven runners finishing in the top 10.

Junior Bryant Keller won the race with a time of 16 minutes and 58 seconds, junior Andrew Smith placed third with a time of 17:25.6, senior Preston Slayman took fifth with 18:21.4, freshman Kevin Coots took sixth with 18:26.4, junior Ilam Hays earned seventh with an 18:31.5, senior Jackson Griffin ran an 18:35.6 to finish eighth and junior Maverick Mixan took 10th with a time of 18:53.3.

Glenwood is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Harlan Invite.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Full Mickey Joseph news conference, 9/20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert