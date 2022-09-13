PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Riverside boys win Red Oak invite, girls runner-up

Riverside cross country competed at the Red Oak Invite on Monday where the boys hoisted the team trophy after finishing with five of the top 11 runners and the girls were runner-up to Clarinda. Clarinda finished with four of the top five runners to run away with the title, but Riverside finished with three runners in the top nine.

On the boys' side, Riverside topped Clarinda by four points. Clarinda had the two top runners but the third, fourth and fifth best runners on Riverside defeated their Clarinda counterparts to defeat Clarinda 31-35. Creston came in second with a 79.

Mason McCready led the Bulldogs with a third-place finish, completing the 5-kilometer course in 19 minutes, 5.78 seconds.

Brody Henderson ran a 19:18.40 to take fourth, Eric Duhachek came in sixth with a 19:40.65, Dawson Henderson earned 10th with a 20:00.83, Teegan Schechinger finished 11th with a 20:04.93, Caleb Stevens finished in 18th with a 20:56.43 and Dalton Smith ran a 22:43.06 to place 30th.

Clarinda's Treyton Schaapherder won the race with a time of 17:38.34.

On the girls' side, Bailey Richardson led the Riverside runners with a fourth-place finish and a time of 23:55.34.

Lydia Erickson came in seventh with a time of 24:34.75, Brecken Pierce took ninth with a 265:20.69, Becca Cody earned 13th with a 26:31.00 and Danika Feigenbutz placed 16th with a 26:52.10.

Clarinda's Mayson Hartley won the race with a time of 20:19.50.

Riverside ran at the AHSTW invite on Tuesday but results were not available at the time of print.