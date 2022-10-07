PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Teams run at Atlantic Invite, Heartland runs at conference meet

St. Albert senior Colin Lillie placed third at the Atlantic Invite on Thursday after running the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 56.93 seconds. He led St. Albert to a third-place finish in the boys team standings.

In the girls race, Glenwood junior Lauren Hughes placed 10th with a 20:31.44 and her teammate Brecky Petersen finished in 11th with a 20:59.52. Glenwood took fourth as a team in the girls race to lead all area teams.

Treynor finished eighth in the girls race, Abraham Lincoln finished in 10th and Thomas Jefferson took 14th. Earlham topped the girls standings.

St. Albert senior Reese Duncan led the Saintes with a 12th-place finish. Treynor junior Alyssa Kulesa came in 20th with a 21:44.38. Riverside freshman Bailey Richardson took 21th with a 21:59.26. Abraham Lincoln senior Abby LaSale took 27th with a 22:16.01. Thomas Jefferson senior Lena Schennach finished in 61st with a 24:05.24.

In the boys race, Riverside came in ninth, Abraham Lincoln took 10th, Thomas Jefferson finished in 12th and Treynor earned 13th. Winterset topped the team standings.

Riverside junior Mason McCready came in 16th with a 17:57.41, Thomas Jefferson freshman Kaiden Hamilton took 20th with an 18:13.12. Treynor senior John Ross Biederman took 22nd with a 18:14.68. Abraham Lincoln junior Cody Smith finished in 25th with an 18:25.07.

"Proud of our kids efforts tonight against a tough field," Thomas Jefferson head coach Kyle Bartholomew said. "Challenged the kids to run out of their comfort zones tonight and try a something different race strategy wise before we get into conference and districts. Learned a lot about who we are as a team and excited as we head into conference next week."

Heartland Christian at Frontier Conference Meet

Heartland Christian School competed at the Frontier Conference meet on Thursday where boys took second place. Grace Steinmetz took second place for the girls. Gavin Anderson finished in fourth on the boys race, Brady Dingus took ninth place.