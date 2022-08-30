PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Thomason, Contreras lead AL in first race

Abraham Lincoln cross country opened its season on Tuesday at the Plattsmouth Invite in Nebraska where Marcos Contreras led the Lynx boys with a 29th-place finish after running the 5-kilometer course in 19 minutes, 40.72 seconds.

The girls team was led by KayLynn Kepler Thomason who placed 21st in the girls race with a time of 23:30.66.

The girls finished seventh as a team out of seven teams and the boys came in seven out of 8 teams.

Mount Michael Benedictine won the boys race, narrowly defeating South Sioux City. Mesuidi Ejerso of South Sioux City won the boys race with a time of 16:56.35.

Nayera Abdessalam of Omaha North won the girls race with a time of 20:52.81 and Omaha Duchesne took the girls title, winning a tight four-team competition between Sioux Sioux City, Auburn and Blair that was decided by two points.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next on Saturday morning at its home invite at Iowa Western.

Boys Team Standings

1. Mount Michael Benedictine - 37 - 4 6 12 15 17 30

2. South Sioux City - 37 - 1 7 13 16 22 36

3. Blair - 46 - 3 11 14 18 31 41

4. Plattsmouth - 48 - 2 5 20 21 25 43

5. Fort Calhoun - 61 - 9 10 19 23 24 27

6. Auburn - 109 - 8 2637 38 40 46

7. Abraham Lincoln - 125 - 29 29 33 35 42 44

8. Omaha Bryan - 150 - 32 34 39 45 57

Boys Individual Results

1. Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City, 16:56.35

2. Elijah Dix, Plattsmouth, 17:01.36

3. Dawson Fricke, Blair, 17:06.41

4. Max McCoy, Mt. Michael Ben, 17, 18.95

5. Carter Moss, Plattsmouth, 17:40.82

6. Jude Storch, Mt. Michael Ben, 17:55.18

7. Ivan Morelos, South Sioux City, 18:00.56

8. Tristan Perry, Auburn, 18:07.38

9. Elly Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 18:17.02

10.Lance Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 18:17.02

29.Marcos Contreras, Abraham Lincoln, 19:40.72

30.Cody Smith, Abraham Lincoln, 19:49.07

34.Robbie Siford, Abraham Lincoln, 20:03.96

36.Aiden Watts, Abraham Lincoln, 20:10.52

43. Lucas Fitch, Abraham Lincoln, 21:17.24

45. Parker Herzog, Abraham Lincoln, 21:56.92

Girls Team Results

1. Omaha Duchesne - 45 - 4 6 12 23 25 26

2. South Sioux City - 45 - 3 11 13 18 36 38

3. Auburn - 46 - 1 5 16 24 27

4. Blair - 48 - 2 10 17 19 28 32

5. Plattsmouth - 57 - 7 14 15 21 34 39

6. Fort Calhoun - 69 - 8 9 22 30 33 35

7. Abraham Lincoln - 117 - 20 29 31 37 40 41

Girls Individual Results

1. Nayera Abdessalam, Omaha North, 20:52.81

2. Auburn, Liston Crotty, Auburn, 20:57.60

3. Allie Czapla, Blair, 21:43.83

4. Lorena Valdivia, South Sioux City, 21:48.29

5. Corinne Mansour, Omaha Duchesne, 21.50.59

6. Kristen Billings, Auburn, 21:52.66

7. Eva Wentz, Omaha Duchesne, 21:55.31

8. Natalie Briggs, Plattsmouth, 22:00.87

9. Bria Bench, Fort Calhoun, 22:03.05

10. Maelie Nelson, Fort Calhoun, 22:03.97

21. KayLynn Kepler Thomason, Abraham Lincoln, 23:30.66

30. Abby LaSale, Abraham Lincoln, 24:42.22

33. Nora Preston, Abraham Lincoln, 25:24.30

39. Jenny Rangel, Abraham Lincoln, 26.35.19

43. Halle Walton, Abraham Lincoln, 27.44.64

44. Kylie Richardson, Abraham Lincoln, 29:07.10