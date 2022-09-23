PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Treynor boys win Tri-Center invite

Treynor boys cross country finished with three runners in the top four of the Tri-Center invite on Thursday to take the team title with 47 points.

John Ross Biederman led the Cardinals with a second-place finish and time of 17 minutes, 59 seconds. Mascon Yochum placed third with an 18:05 and Jeyden Farr took fourth with an 18:36.

Jack Carley ran a 19:46, Miles Nichols ran a 20:54, Andrew Sarr ran a 24:58 and Nathaniel Biedern ran a 30:31.

Tri-Center came in second with 59 points. The Trojans were led by Nicholas Dahir who placed ninth with an 18:54.00.

Heartland Christian came in sixth with 148 points and was led by Gavin Anderson who placed fifth with a time of 18:42.

Underwood finished in seventh with 153 points and was led by Connor Brummer who placed 12th with a 19:05.

AHSTW's Caleb Hatch finished in sixth with an 18:48 and Iowa School for the Deaf's Cristian Lopez Rodriguez took 47th with a 22:30.

On the girls' side, Treynor finished second behind Logan-Magnolia. Alyssa Kulesa led the Cardinals with a time of 21:23.

AHSTW finished fourth as a team. Rylie Knop led the Vikings with a 21:27.

Tri-Center took fifth as a team and was led by Quincey Schneckloth who ran a 23:02.

Underwood's Lilly Irwin placed fifth with a time of 20:56. Heartland Christian's Grace Steinmetz took 11th with a 21:51.