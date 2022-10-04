 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
Presented By MD West One
PREP CROSS COUNTRY

PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Tri-Center, AHSTW, Underwood run in races

  • 0
Tri-Center Logo

Tri-Center Logo

Tri-Center and AHSTW at Nodaway Valley Invite 

Tri-Center and AHSTW both ran at the Nodaway Valley Invite on Monday. 

AHSTW junior Rylie Knop placed ninth in the girls race with a time of 22 minutes, 27.67 seconds and Tri-Center sophomore Quincey Schneckloth took 14th with 23:07.84. 

Van Meter senior Clare Kelly won the girls race with a time of 20:06.57.

Van Meter claimed the team trophy on the girls side with 19 points, AHSTW earned third with 84 and Tri-Center placed fifth with 150. 

In the boys' race, Tri-Center senior Sean McGee placed 10th with a time of 19:31.95 and AHSTW junior Sean McGee came in 11th with a 19:37.84. 

Nodaway Valley senior Doug Berg won the race with an 18:06.31. 

People are also reading…

Interstate 35 won the team title with 61 points, defeating Tri-Center who score 68 to finish runner-up. AHSTW didn't have enough boys to post a team score. 

Underwood runs at Woodbine Meet 

Underwood junior Lilly Irwin finished in second place at the Woodbine Invite on Monday, running a 21:52.20. Freshman Connor Brummett led the boys with a 13th-place finish and time of 21:03.00. 

In the girls' race Woodbine junior Addison Murdock won the race with a time of 21:30.20 leading her team to a team victory with 27 points. The Eagles didn't have enough runner to qualify for a team score. 

In the boys race, Boyer Valley senior Patrick Heffernan won the race with a time of 17:01.89. Woodbine won the meet with 15 points, Underwood came in fourth with 98 points. 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

After years of prohibition, boxing gains popularity among women in Libya

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert