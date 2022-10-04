PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Tri-Center, AHSTW, Underwood run in races

Tri-Center and AHSTW at Nodaway Valley Invite

Tri-Center and AHSTW both ran at the Nodaway Valley Invite on Monday.

AHSTW junior Rylie Knop placed ninth in the girls race with a time of 22 minutes, 27.67 seconds and Tri-Center sophomore Quincey Schneckloth took 14th with 23:07.84.

Van Meter senior Clare Kelly won the girls race with a time of 20:06.57.

Van Meter claimed the team trophy on the girls side with 19 points, AHSTW earned third with 84 and Tri-Center placed fifth with 150.

In the boys' race, Tri-Center senior Sean McGee placed 10th with a time of 19:31.95 and AHSTW junior Sean McGee came in 11th with a 19:37.84.

Nodaway Valley senior Doug Berg won the race with an 18:06.31.

Interstate 35 won the team title with 61 points, defeating Tri-Center who score 68 to finish runner-up. AHSTW didn't have enough boys to post a team score.

Underwood runs at Woodbine Meet

Underwood junior Lilly Irwin finished in second place at the Woodbine Invite on Monday, running a 21:52.20. Freshman Connor Brummett led the boys with a 13th-place finish and time of 21:03.00.

In the girls' race Woodbine junior Addison Murdock won the race with a time of 21:30.20 leading her team to a team victory with 27 points. The Eagles didn't have enough runner to qualify for a team score.

In the boys race, Boyer Valley senior Patrick Heffernan won the race with a time of 17:01.89. Woodbine won the meet with 15 points, Underwood came in fourth with 98 points.