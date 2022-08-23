 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP CROSS COUNTRY

PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Trojan boys, Cardinal girls take second

  •

Tri-Center, Treynor, Underwood, and AHSTW opened the 2022 cross country season on Tuesday at the Shenandoah Invite and many local athletes are off to a fast start to the season. 

Tri-Center's Quincey Schneckloth finished in third on the girls side with a time of 22 minutes, 55.86 seconds and Treynor finished second as a team. 

On the boys side, Treynor's Mason Yochum placed fourth overall with a time of 19:35.81 and Tri-Center finished runner-up as a team.

Treynor is in action next at 5 p.m. on Sep. 6 at it's home invite and Tri-Center, AHSTW and Underwood will all run next at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the Logan-Magnolia Invite. 

Boys Individual Results

1. Schaapherder, Treyton - Clarinda - 17:36.02

2. Wagoner, Kyle - Clarinda - 18:09.87

3. Razee, Alex - Shenandoah - 19:16.61

4. Yochum, Mason - Treynor - 19:35.81

5. Wipperman, Riley - Creston - 20:02.53

6. McGee, Sean - Tri-Center  -20:07.64

7. Lihs, Alex - Clarinda - 20:11.39

8. Racine, Tony - Essex - 20:19.72

9. Biederman, John Ross - Treynor - 20:21.58

10. Barrett, Steven - East Mills - 20:24.22

11. Boden, Brennan - Tri-Center - 20:44.55

12. Dahir, Nicholas - Tri-Center - 20:45.30

15. Geraghty, Caden - AHSTW - 20:55.36

17. Dahir, Christian - Tri-Center - 21:05.72

18. Brummett, Connor - Underwood - 21:12.63

21. Carley, Jack - Treynor - 21:38.09

23. Farr, Jeyden - Treynor - 21:51.83

26. McDonald, Kyle - Tri-Center - 22:49.00

30. Shelton, Jayden - Underwood - 23:22.91

32. Eikenberry, Matt - Tri-Center - 23:38.00

33. Weers, Simeon - Tri-Center - 23:40.37

34. McCarty, Micah - Tri-Center - 23:42.59

36. Hatch, Caleb - AHSTW - 24:04.95

37. Nichols, Miles - Treynor - 24:06.19

49. Arthur, Nate - Underwood - 26:11.69

58. Forbush, Carter - Underwood - 27:52.73

59. Killinger, Chase - Treynor - 28:05.07

61. Zacharias, Jonathan - Tri-Center - 29:03.19

62. Stolz, Luke - Underwood - 29:17.49

64. Smith, Hunter - Tri-Center - 30:01.49

65. Stowe, Matt - Tri-Center - 30:16.40

69. Ploen, Zach - Tri-Center - 32:25.13

71. Saar, Andrew - Treynor - 33:23.42

Boys Team Standings 

1. Clarinda - 42 - 1 2 7 14 18

2. Tri-Center - 69 - 6 11 12 16 24

3. Creston - 85 - 5 15 19 21 25

4. Treynor - 87 - 4 9 20 22 32

5. Shenandoah - 92 - 3 13 23 26 27

6. East Mills - 163 - 10 33 37 41 42

7. Underwood - 173 - 17 28 40 43 45

Girls Individual Rankings 

1 Henke, Raenna – Clarinda - 20:45.83

2. Hartley, Mayson – Clarinda - 21:56.53

3. Schneckloth, Quincey - Tri-Center - 22:55.86

4. Hunter, Maya - Clarinda - 23:06.89

5. Wilson, Hannah - Fremont-Mills - 23:23.00

6. Lang, Kasey – Treynor - 23:36.01

7. Knop, Rylie - AHSTW - 23:44.54

8. Irwin, Lilly – Underwood - 23:54.01

9. Paulsen, Ava - AHSTW - 24:00.89

10. Kulesa, Alyssa – Treynor - 24:17.56

11. Paulsen, Makenna - AHSTW - 24:42.40

14. Lopez, Kaylee - Tri-Center - 26:28.61

15. Paulson, Georgia - Underwood - 26:43.29

17. Dreyer, Mira - Treynor - 26:56.75

19. Thomas, Ryleigh – Treynor - 27:29.95

20. Schrage, Claire - Treynor - 27:30.55

23. Peterson, Ellie - AHSTW - 27:44.42

25. Franke, Jaden - Tri-Center - 27:50.11

26. Petersen, Cali - AHSTW - 27:54.16

32. Langer, Ella - AHSTW - 29:05.58

34. Thomas, Julia – Underwood - 30:14.20

37. Jorgenson, Delaney – Treynor - 31:18.24

41. McCool, Soleil - Tri-Center - 32:23.15

43. Petersen, Makena - AHSTW - 32:39.48

49. Elsener, Lucy - Tri-Center - 34:02.63

Girls Team Standings 

1. Clarinda - 35 - 1 2 4 10 18

2. Treynor - 58 - 5 8 14 15 16 

3. AHSTW - 63 - 6 7 9 19 22

4. Creston - 92 - 11 13 17 25 26

5. Tri-Center - 106 - 3 12 21 33 37

6. Shenandoah - 178 - 20 29 42 43 44

7. Red Oak - 180 - 32 35 36 38 39

