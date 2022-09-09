PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Trojans run at Audubon

Tri-Center cross country ran at the Audubon Invite on Thursday and was led by sophomore Brennan Boden on the boys' side and freshman Kaylee Lopez on the girls' side.

Boden completed the 5-kilometer course in 20 minutes, and 45 seconds to place 18th and Lopez ran a 27:07.8 for 15th.

On the boys' side, freshman Nic Dahir came in 20th with a 21:21.5, junior Christian Dahir took 21st with a 21:27.9, sophomore Kyle McDonald came in 25th with a 22:05.06, Simeon Weers placed 28th with a 22:22.5, Matt Eikenberry placed 41st with a 24:03.9, freshman Micah McCarty took 41st with a 24:03.9, senior Matt Stowe came in 51st with a 25:02.9, sophomore Zach Ploen earned 63rd with a 29:10.5 and Hunter Smith placed 65th with a 29:35.0.

IKM-Manning senior Caden Keller won the boys' race with a time of 17:42.3.

Tri-Center came in third as a team. IKM-Manning took the team title.

On the girls' side, Tri-Center freshman Soleil McCool placed 23rd with a 20:56.3. Harlan sophomore Lindsey Sonderman won the girls race with a time of 21:41.4. The Trojans didn't have enough girls to post a team score. Harlan took the team title in the girls' race.

Tri-Center is in action next Thursday at the Panorama Invite.