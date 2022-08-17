 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP CROSS COUNTRY

PREP CROSS COUNTY: 2022 State Qualifying Meets Announced

The IAHSAA and IGHSUA announced sites for the 2022 state qualifying meets for all four classes on Wednesday and two local teams will be hosting meets this year. 

Team assignments and meet information will be released for each site on Oct. 10. 

With adjusted dates for postseason cross country, Class 4A and Class 3A meets will begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19. Class 2A and Class 1A meets will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 20.

Abraham Lincoln is one of five schools hosting a meet in Class 4A with Dubuque, Indianola, Marshalltown and Pleasant Valley hosting the other ones. 

Glenwood hosts a Class 3A meet along with Humboldt, Pella, Washington and West Delaware Manchester. 

The Class 2A meets will be held at Monticello, Oelwein, Pella Christian, Shenandoah and Orange City Unity Christian. 

ACHC, Casade, Central Decatur, Central Springs, Iowa City Regina, Ridge View, South Hardin and Corning Southwest Valley are the hosts for the Class 1A meets. 

The state championship will be held on Oct. 26 and Oct. 29 in Fort Dodge. 

