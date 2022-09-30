PREP FOOTBALL: Abraham Lincoln falls to Ames

Class 5A No. 9 Ames proved to be too much for Abraham Lincoln on Friday night on the road as the Lynx fell 42-13.

The Little Cyclones scored on the opening possession of the game and led 21-0 by the end of the first quarter.

"They are a very good football team," A.L. head coach John Wolfe said about Ames. "They have a good quarterback and a really good athlete to catch his passes. We started a little bit slow, behind the eight ball. They took the opening kickoff for 60 yards and moved down the field pretty good.

"Offensively we had some misreads in the passing game and we were getting beat up front. It was kind of tough sledding for us tonight."

Sophomore quarterback Etienne Higgins passed to Jace Kepler for a touchdown in the second quarter, but Ames continued to roll and led 35-7 at the break. The Little Cyclones scored once in the third quarter to take a 42-7 lead.

Higgins scored once more with just under 10 minutes left in the game on a 3-yard run to close the gap to 42-13.

There were a couple other players that stood out to Wolfe as well.

"Steven Smith played well," he said. "I think for the most part our linebacking crew played pretty well."

Abraham Lincoln is now 2-4 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Waukee.

"At the quarterback position we're very young," Wolfe said. "That's a challenge that we're facing offensively. We love those kids and they're going to be great players, but they're still sophomores. That's one thing we're seeing on offense.

"Defensively I think we've played pretty well. Obviously, tonight wasn't an indicator of that. We're not efficient enough or consistent enough on offense right now to help our defense out and put them in good position."