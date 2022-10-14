PREP FOOTBALL: AHSTW caps undefeated season against St. Albert

AHSTW football thought they had a good team coming into the season but probably not even many Vikings fans expected the run the team went on this year.

AHSTW defeated St. Albert 52-10 on Friday night in Council Bluffs to cap a perfect regular season and claim the outright district championship and a spot in the postseason.

“It’s amazing,” AHSTW senior quarterback Kyle Sternberg said about the feeling after the game. “My class hasn’t experienced this. My eighth grade year we saw all the seniors and that great team go to the dome. We just want to finish out the day strong and celebrate it now while we can.”

St. Albert opened the game with senior Sam Gubbels returning the opening kickoff to midfield, but the Falcons went three and out. One play later AHSTW sophomore Luke Sternberg broke off a 69-yard run to get deep into Falcon territory and Kyle Sternberg connected with junior Nick Denning on a 4-yard touchdown completion three plays later to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead.

The two squads traded the ball back and forth for the rest of the first quarter with neither team gaining offensive momentum. That change on the Vikings’ first offensive possession after Luke Sternberg broke a 63-yard run for a score to take a 14-0 lead.

With the game in danger of getting out of hand, St. Albert responded with a big play when sophomore Owen Marshall connected with senior John Helton on a 58-yard pass that led to a 1-yard sneak by Marshall into the end zone to cut the deficit to 14-7 with just under nine minutes left in the half.

It didn’t take long for AHSTW to strike right back when Kyle Sternberg hit senior Ryan Wedemeyer on a 51-yard pass to stretch the lead to 20-7 after a missed extra point.

Things went from bad to worse for the Falcons on the next drive after they turned the ball over on downs at their own 40. Kyle Sternberg broke for a 21-yard on the next play before connecting with senior Cole Scheffler for a 16-yard pass to get inside the five. Kyle Sternburg connected with Denning for the 3-yard score to cap the drive and give the Vikings a 26-7 lead after a field two-point try.

“The o-line up front was just amazing tonight,” Kyle Sternburg said. “We got a few penalties it just didn’t stop us. We had a good mix of pass and run and our playmakers just made plays.”

St. Albert drove down the field on the next drive after Marshall completed three passes for 43 yards, but had to settle on a 31-yard field goal from freshman Kyle Irwin after three incomplete passes to end the drive. The Falcons went into the halftime break, down 26-10.

Neither team scored on their first drive of the first half but a 31-yard return by Scheffler set the Vikings up at the Falcons' 28-yard line. Luke Sternberg needed just one play to rush into the endzone to give AHSTW a 32-10 lead.

Kyle Sternberg added one more score before the end of the third quarter after finding senior Brayden Lund on a 19-yard pass to take a 39-10 lead.

AHSTW forced St. Albert to punt on the next possession and Luke Sternberg put the cherry on top with an 84-yard touchdown run, giving the Vikings a 46-10 lead. Sophomore Camden Soukup scored in the fourth quarter on a 62-yard score for the final touchdown.

“I’m really happy for the guys,” AHSTW head coach GG Harris said. “When we started this season and tried to figure some things out last year it was never really about (going undefeated and winning the district title). Obviously, those are things you want, but we just really focused on ourselves and getting better each day and playing disciplined football.

“Once we started figuring out what each person can do, I’ll tell you what, our offensive and defensive line have probably grown the most, the fastest and it all starts up front. You have guys on the line that could probably carry the ball cause they’re athletes and you have guys in space that could probably play on the line too. We can do both. That’s why we’re so balanced. It's just a credit to those guys playing for one another. His touchdown is our touchdown is what we like to say.”

AHSTW finishes the season with an 8-0 record and will be in action next week against an opponent to be decided.

“I’m going to be honest. We thought we’d be pretty good, but we didn’t know we’d be this good,” Kyle Sternburg said. “… We want to make the state tournament. We want to win the state championship. That’s been the goal since day one and we just have to keep it one day at a time.”

St. Albert is now 2-6 on the season.

“I thought we played well,” St. Albert head coach Jake Driver said. “We played hard. We have a little bit of the injury bug going on right now. We’re down four starters. That’s a lot. Then with the talent they have, they’re a really talented ball club, which we knew coming in. We just made too many mental mistakes.”

Driver also gave a shout out to his seniors for the hard work they've put in this season.

“Our seniors have done a great job,” he said. “We talked to them about what they’ve done. They’ve been put into a really difficult situation. Most of them played middle school or youth football and then to come into high school and have to be put into the fire as juniors and seniors without much experience because we didn’t have a JV team. A lot of them are only playing their eighth or maybe their 16th game of their entire life. Against talent like that, that’s hard to do. They’ve represented our program the right way.”