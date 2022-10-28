PREP FOOTBALL: AHSTW one way away from dome appearance

AHSTW clinched a spot in the state quarterfinals on Friday, defeating Corning Southwest Valley 35-14. This is the second time this year that AHSTW had defeated Southwest Valley.

“We’re going to enjoy it,” head coach GG Harris said. “It’s big. It’s one of those things that you kind on ingest it and take a step back a little bit. Our seniors, we have 13 of them. They’ve really kind of been through it all. From the COVID year to whatever, they’ve seen the ups and downs.”

AHTW scored on the opening kickoff when Cole Scheffler took the kick 71 yards for a score and rolled the rest of the way,

“(The seniors) were part of two years when we didn’t make the playoffs. .. We’ve earned the right to be one of eight left,” Harris said. “I’m just incredibly proud of our team and of the guys and we just played a really tough really well-coached, physical team. They gave us everything that they’ve got and we just continued to respond all night.”

AHSTW is now just one win away from going to the state semifinals.

“Football is a huge tradition here,” Harris said. “You start to see it’s bigger than the game. It brings the community together, people from 1972, 1974 when they won a state title. All those people are still around, or if they’re not around they’ll make the trip or they’ll be watching on tv. It just rallies the community. It’s one of those things it’s really special to be a part of.

“I’m very honored and privileged to be a part of that. For the young men, they don’t really understand it fully yet, but they will. The beautiful thing about it is they can just prepare one week at a time, find ways to get better, as long as they keep plating it’s a win, win for everybody. It’s an awesome feeling nut we’re just gonna continue taking it one week at a time and prepare for the best team in the state and hopefully we just keep rocking.”

AHSTW led 14-0 after the first quarter.

(Southwest Valley) does some things really tough on defense that really take your first and section option away, We found ways to convert on third and medium a lot tonight. Sustaining drives getting the ball past midfield to make it a four-down territory type of possession. That way\s probably really key for us . … We made a lot of right plays and we said if we made enough right plays that’s going to take care of the big play.

"That was really the philosophy and the execution all night. Defensively on the other hand, besides their 18-play drive, that finished with a touchdown and took nine minutes of the third quarter we made them uncomfortable and we forced some turnovers, we had three interceptions. They do what they do really well and they do it consistently.”

Ryan Wedemeyer finished they game with two interceptions and Cole Scheffler totaled one.

AHSTW is now 10-0 on the season. They well travel to Lynnville-Sully in the quarterfinals.

“They run the crap out of the ball, thankfully we’re in a district that’s incredibly tough and runs the crap out of the ball,” Harris said. “If we’re not prepared by now we wouldn’t be, but I think we are. We’re gonna enjoy this one. We’re gonna rest up and break down some film and we’re gonna find ways to put our guys in the best position e possibly can.”

Harris wanted to give a special shoutout to his coaching staff including special teams coach Jason Holst.