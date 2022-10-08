 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

PREP FOOTBALL: AHSTW wins, Trojans, Bulldogs, Cards fall

Class A No. 5 AHSTW 40, Logan-Magnolia: AHSTW's defense was in full effect on Friday night on the road. The Vikings intercepted three passes and held the Panthers to just 144 yards on 42 carries. 

AHSTW led 14-0 after the first quarter, 27-0 at halftime and 33-0 after three quarters. 

AHSTW is now 7-0 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at St. Albert. 

Class A No. 3 St. Moville Woodbury Central 36, Tri-Center 34 (OT): After upsetting Woodbury Central a year ago, the Trojans came close to doing it again. 

Woodbury Central led 7-6 after the first quarter, 21-12 at halftime and 28-20 after three quarters. The Trojans defense stepped up in the fourth to shutdown the Wildcats and tie the game. 

Both teams scored a touchdown in overtime, but the Wildcats were successful on their two-point conversion and Tri-Center was not. 

Tri-Center is now 3-4 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Westwood. 

Corning Southwest Valley 49, Riverside 21: Riverside junior Grady Jeppesen threw for 128 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 39 more and freshman Jaxon Godron found the endzone twice but it wasn't enough to get the Bulldogs the win. 

Riverside dropped to 2-5 with the loss and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Earlham. 

No. 5 Carroll Kuemper 42, Treynor 7: Treynor struggled to keep up with the undefeated Knights at home. 

No stats were available for the game. 

Treynor is now 4-3 and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at MCAOCOU. 

