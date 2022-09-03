PREP FOOTBALL: Area teams battle on gridiron

Treynor 34, Tri-Center 22: Treynor senior Kayden Dirks passed for 140 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 91 and another score to lead the Cardinals to a home win.

Treynor led 7-0 after the first quarter, 20-8 after the second quarter, 34-14 after three. Tri-Center outscored Treynor 8-0 in the fourth quarter.

Treynor is now 2-0 on the season and Tri-Center falls to 0-2.

Underwood 59, Clarinda 22: Underwood jumped out to an early lead, scoring 28 points in the first quarter. By halftime the Eagles led 35-6.

Underwood continued to roll in the third and led 49-14 entering the final quarter. The Eagles outscored the Cardinals 10-8 in the fourth.

Underwood is now 2-1 on the season and Clarinda is 0-2.

AHSTW 50, Earlham 28: AHSTW scored 43 points in the first half and held on for the victory.

AHSTW is now 2-0 on the season.

Indianola 31, Glenwood 17: Indianola jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter but Glenwood fought back to close the gap to 17-7 by halftime.

But the Indians bounced back in the second half to take a 24-10 lead going into the final quarter where both teams scored seven.

Junior quarterback Kayden Anderson threw for 170 yards and a score and senior C.J. Carter rushed for 52 yards and a score. Senior Renner Bardsley caught five passes for 66 yards.

Glenwood is now 1-1 on the season.