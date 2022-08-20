PREP FOOTBALL: Black Raiders out gun Rams in late night shootout

In a game that started slow, the pace picked up quickly, but Glenwood was never able to fully recover from a 21-6 deficit early in the second quarter and ultimately fell to Sioux City East 50-33 on Friday

“I thought the guys played hard for the most part,” Rams coach Cory Faust said. “We can definitely improve on some things. Anytime you play in the first week there are always things you can correct. Hats off to Sioux City East, they have a really good team and they took it to us in some ways tonight.

“To score 33 points is a good thing after coming off a slow start, we’ll continue to get better and healthier as guys get more reps. We’re excited. We feel like we’ll have a really good team this year.”

The game wouldn’t start until 8:25 after nearly an hour of delays. However, it was the defenses who ruled most of the first quarter as a pick-six gave the Black Raiders a 7-0 lead after one quarter. The Black Raiders scored again within the first 20 seconds of the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead.

The Rams got an answer as junior Ram quarterback Kayden Anderson connected with Cody Krause for a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-6 after a failed PAT. However, the Raiders answered with another touchdown soon after to regain the two-possession lead.

The lead would stand until about three minutes left in the second quarter when the Rams would make their move. Anderson found Krause again on a 25-yard pass play to make it 21-13.

The Ram defense then forced a three and out and had the chance to tie the game before halftime. Anderson found Krause for the third time, this time for a 28-yard touchdown pass however, the Rams could not convert the two-point conversion thus the teams went into the break with a score of 21-19 favoring the Black Raiders.

“I was happy with the way our guys battled back there,” Faust said. “We thought we were right there, but we couldn’t quite pull in front. Sioux City East is a really good team and hopefully after fixing some things we can be that caliber of a team too or better.”

Krause finished with three receiving touchdowns on the night.

The Black Raiders on their first drive of the second half marched down the field after converting two third downs, a fourth and 10, and a fourth and goal play to go up two scores again 28-19.

The Rams had another answer as Anderson connected to senior Renner Bardsley to bring it back within two points again.

Anderson finished 23-44 and 346 yards passing and threw five touchdown passes. However, the Rams were never able to get the run game going as they rushed for just 14 yards on 18 carries.

But, the Black Raiders scored three of the last four touchdowns in the game to run away with the win.

“We’ll have another good opponent next week with Atlantic,” Faust said. “So it’s a chance to perhaps use tonight’s disappointment to just get better and go back to the drawing board and be better next week.”

Glenwood will stay at home next week as they host Atlantic next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Sioux City East (1-0) 7 14 15 14 – 50

Glenwood (0-1) 0 19 7 7 – 33