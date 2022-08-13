PREP FOOTBALL: Culjat, Jackets seek improvement in year one

Thomas Jefferson football ended last year on a high note, defeating Des Moines Hoover, but struggled in the rest of the season and ended the year with a 1-8 record. The year before the Jackets only manage to secure two wins.

First-year head coach Kevin Culjat is hoping to change some of that this year.

"I took over the program in February and we started with about 13 kids in the weight room," he said. "We got that up to about 35 by the end of the school year. We started with 50 in the summer and we have about 48 guys currently on our roster right now. We have some kids that are buying in and trying to do the right things. We’re hoping to get off to a good start here."

Culjat and company realize success isn't gonna come overnight, but with senior leads like Toby Mass, Deven Bovee and Blake Whistle the future looks bright for the Yellow Jackets.

Thomas Jefferson's main goal this season is to show that the last couple of years is a thing of the past.

"Obviously the entire sports program at Thomas Jefferson hasn’t been the best in the last couple of years," Culjat said. "You’re trying to change an entire culture across the board athletically. That all starts in the weight room and kind of builds from there. You start off by doing the right things in the winter and trying to do the right things in the spring and summer.

"From a standpoint of what are our goals, our goals are to put a better product on the field in the fall. Our coaches are working hard. We’ve surrounded the kids with good coaching. We’ve taken care of some equipment issues they had, transportation, all the things they need to be successful I think we got in place. We wish our numbers were a little higher, but the kids we have, have worked really hard. Now we’re just looking to have some success the fall."

Thomas Jefferson will have some hurdles to overcome if they hope to get a few victories this year.

One of the main obstacles will be overcoming low numbers, especially upperclassmen. T.J. has seven seniors, 10 juniors and 17 sophomores. The rest of the team is made up of freshmen. Thomas Jefferson will also be missing a few players to begin the season.

Because of the new coaching staff and small numbers, Culjat and his staff have switched some players around on the field to maximize their potential.

"That’s kind of been a puzzle piece for us this year," he said. "Not ever having coached any of these kids and not having a large group of seniors you’re trying to find athletically where kids fit in your program. We’ve moved kids all over the place here over the summer and during the fall, trying to get what we consider our top 11 or 12 athletes on the field at some position or another."

Thomas Jefferson doesn't have much time to figure out its lineup as the first game of the season will kick off at 7 p.m. on Thursday at home when the Yellow Jackets face Sioux City West in the first game of the season.

"We’re coaching at a higher level than these kids have even been coached," Culjat said. "We’re asking them to do a lot of things they’ve never been asked to do. It’s hard. It’s a new thing for them. We’re putting them in positions that they’ve never been in and the fact they’re willing to buy in, to trust us and to work hard both in the offseason here and over the summer, as kids bought in, our numbers grew. That’s a good sign. They’re out and about. They’re talking to other people. People are understanding, this is the real deal here. We’re trying to achieve success."