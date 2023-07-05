Lewis Central junior and last year's leading receiver Curtis Witte announced his commitment to Wayne State University on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver and free safety, a member of First Team All-State in 2022, led the Titans with 998 yards on 51 receptions, and was far and away the leading producer with 13 touchdowns.

Witte also contributed 29 total tackles (23 solo) from his free safety position on defense, and was a true ball hawk with eight interceptions.

Although his quarterback will be at Northern Iowa (Braylon Kammrad) this fall, Witte is primed to once again be at the forefront of the Titans' high-powered passing attack.

Wayne State was 9-3 in 2022 and has 16 wins over the last two seasons.