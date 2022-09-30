PREP FOOTBALL: Dallas Center-Grimes defeats Thomas Jefferson

Dallas-Center Grimes defeated Thomas Jefferson 48-0 on Friday night in Council Bluffs, on a night that the Yellow Jackets honored their four starting seniors in their final home game.

The Mustangs led 14-0 after the first quarter, 35-0 at halftime and 42-0 after three quarters.

"It was senior night tonight," T.J. head coach Kevin Culjat said. 'We had four seniors in gear. The good part about it was, it was a good chance for our seniors to get recognition, the bad part was we only had four. When you're trying to play 4A football with four seniors and six junior it's a little tough. Our kids come out with a lot of fight.

"Our coaches work really hard and establish a good game plan. Eventually we just get a little overwhelmed with size and numbers. It wasn't a lack of effort we're just continually getting overmatched a little bit. I was proud of the kids for hanging in. It doesn't help us when we wake up tomorrow morning and realize we have another loss, but we'll regroup and come back next week."

Thomas Jefferson is now 6-0 on the season and and will be in action next at 7 p.n. on Friday at Winterset.

"I thought our coaches had a really good game plan," Culjat said. "Those guys are working really, really hard trying to put these kids in a position to have success. I thought the coaching staff did a nice job of putting us in spots we just got a little bit overwhelmed.

"The seniors that we're on the field tonight, Deven Bovee played his heart out and Andrew Chioco played great, Blake Whistle unfortunately our starting center we lost him in the first quarter. I felt like overall our seniors played really hard on senior night."