Class 1A No. 3 Underwood rolled to a homecoming victory at Eagle Stadium, beating St. Albert 45-0 on Friday night in Underwood.

“It was a good game,” Eagles coach Nate Mechcaelsen said. “They came out and gave us some looks we weren’t familiar with and slowed the tempo a bit, taking us out of our comfort zone and the tempo we wanted to play. That’s going to happen from time to time and overall I think the kids did a great job adjusting to all of that and handled business from the start.”

The Falcons marched down the field just outside the Eagles' 30-yard line before their drive stalled out. Soon after, the Eagles marched down the field one play after a fourth-down conversion. Junior Garrett Luett threw a 37-yard play-action pass to Mason Boothby to start the scoring.

The Eagle defense responded with a three and out to set the Eagles up in great field position and in two plays, running back Maddox Nelson ran 37 yards for a score to make it 14-0.

Early in the second quarter, Easton Robertson ran 42 yards on the jet sweep to make it 21-0. Next drive Luett found Boothby in the end zone again, this time for a 35-yard pass, and Gus Bashore booted through a 31-yard field goal in the dying seconds to close the first half on a 31-0 tear.

“These receivers make my job really easy,” Luett said. “They’re the best in the state. They get open and I just throw it to them. They’re great at what they do.”

“We have a great offense,” Boothby added. “Garrett is a great QB, he’s really stepped up he’s finding us when we get open and they couldn’t stop us tonight.”

Graham Jensen ran in another score in the third quarter and Luett threw a six-yard pass to Jack Vanfossan to cap off the scoring for the Eagles. While doing so the Eagles were also proud to maintain the zero on the scoreboard.

“Balance is what we’re after offensively,” Mechaelsen said. “If we can throw it and run effectively, that’s going to keep defenses on their heels and like tonight, dictate the play calling at that point and this was probably our most balanced effort of the year.

Defensively, we got hit with a curve ball with some of their new looks. To their credit, we adjusted on the fly and the guy held them to no points.”

For St. Albert, they now turn their focus to Kingsley-Peirson (2-1) next week. After not getting much going in this game, the Falcons will look for ways to learn and improve from this as they move forward.

“When we run our option game, we can’t get behind the chains,” Falcons coach Donnie Woods said. “With a couple of penalties here and there and some mistakes, we caused ourselves some pain and need to learn from that.

“I told the guys the season starts now. We got a district win last week, so we’re 1-0, but now is our chance to get this program back into the postseason and this is where the quest really starts. We’ll learn from tonight and make some improvements.”

The Eagles now prepare to take on Class 1A No. 5 AHSTW (2-1) in Avoca next week. Both teams are looking forward to what should be a big-time contest between two of Class 1A’s best.

“They’re a hot team right now and they’ve already proved they belong in 1A after moving up from last year,” Boothby said. “We’re going to try and show them what 1A is like at the top, but either way we’ll be ready.”

“We got to play hard, they’re definitely going to play hard,” Luett said. “We got to play fast and be physical and if we do that I think we’ll come out with another win next week.”

Both games will kick off next Friday at 7 p.m.

St. Albert (1-2) 0 0 0 0 – 0

Underwood (2-1) 14 17 7 7 – 45

Other Area Scores

Class 4A No. 7 Lewis Central 38 Class 4A No. 2 ADM 31

Thomas Jefferson 26 Storm Lake 24

Abraham Lincoln 40 Des Moines East 20

Treynor 34 Class 2A No. 5 Clarinda 28 OT

Tri-Center 49 West Monona 0

Class 3A No. 3 Harlan 17 Class 4A No. 5 Glenwood 14

Class A No. 8 South Central Calhoun 34 Riverside 28