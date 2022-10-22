PREP FOOTBALL: Eagles soar to open playoffs

Even after a defensive struggle in the last quarter, the Underwood Eagles were still able to come out on top of the I-35 Roadrunners with a final score of 49-17 on Friday night at home in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.

“We had a really solid first half,” head Underwood coach Nate Mechaelsen said. “We were really sluggish in the second half, and we will definitely have to tighten that up, but at this point in the season, we are just trying to get a win.”

Within the first 11 seconds, the Roadrunners fumbled a long snap from the 16 yard-line. The Eagles were able to recover the fumble inside the endzone for a first-play touchdown, 7-0.

Then after a no-good drive by the Roadrunners, Alex Ravlin, the Eagles quarterback was able to execute a fake to run right into the endzone for the second touchdown of the night. After a failed two-point conversion, the Eagles led 13-0.

The Roadrunners were in a great spot to score with five first downs in their drive; however, they were unable to get the touchdown. But, they were able to get in field goal range to put 3 points on the scoreboard making it 13-3 Eagles.

As the second quarter neared, Underwood responded by running in a touchdown from the one-yard line, by sophomore Ethan Nelson. Leaving the score 20-3 after the first quarter.

On the next Eagle possession, Ravlin was able to throw a 14-yard pass to give the Eagles one more touchdown accompanied by a successful two-point conversion leaving the scoreboard 28-3.

Soon after a Brother-to-Brother pass came into play as Alex threw a pass to Josh Ravlin followed by a successful extra point attempt, to bring the score up to 35-3.

Before the half was over, Nelson was able to do it once again with another one-yard touchdown run. The eagles go into halftime leading 42-3.

“Defensively, one lapse there in the first half where we gave up, but got that nailed down offensively, and we were really efficient from an offensive standpoint," said Coach Mechaelsen about the first half.

After a scoreless third quarter, Garret Luett was able to throw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Mason Boothby expanding the Eagles' lead once again to 49-3.

In response, the Roadrunners were able to bring their offense together and gain some momentum to give them their first touchdown of the night bringing the score up to 49-10.

The final points of the game were put on the board by the Roadrunners. They were able to come together and score another touchdown as senior Greg Pendgraph was able to run it in from the two-yard line leaving the final score 49-17 Eagles.

Now it comes time for the second round of the postseason and another home game for the Underwood Eagles.

"We will be ready," Coach Mechaelsen said, "We will get in the film room on Monday and will figure out whom we play over the weekend. We will get the guys ready to go no matter who it is."