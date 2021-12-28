PREP FOOTBALL: Feierfeil shines bright on national stage

Lewis Central is still enjoying a football state championship it won on Nov. 18 in Cedar Falls, but the Titans may have never won if it wasn’t for two huge plays from senior punter Lane Feierfeil in the championship game.

On two different instances Feierfeil had the ball snapped over his head, but both times he was able to recover the ball and get off punts to give Lewis Central’s defense room to breathe.

Feierfeil had the opportunity to show off his leg again on Dec. 4-5 at the 2021 Kicking World National Showcase in Austin, Texas.

“It was awesome,” Feierfeil said about the showcase. “It was a great experience just competing against kids from around the country. I did pretty well which was obviously good, but I was just grateful to have the experience.”

He qualified for the showcase by attending a camp in the summer where his efforts earned him an invite to the national showcase.

The competition featured athletes from all over the country, including Division I signees and prospects. Feierfeil showed he belonged with the best of the best, winning the punting portion on day two and tying for second in the field goal portion on day one.

“I didn’t really have any expectations coming in because I didn’t know what to expect from these other kids coming from around the country,” he said. “I was just going in hoping to do my thing and kick like I usually kick. I didn’t know what to expect because I had never been to a showcase before.”

He also had a strong day in punting on day one and would have been in the top 10 if not for one misplaced punt.

In the field goal portion on day one he was a perfect seven for seven through 50 yards before missing the 55-yard attempt.

In the punting portion on day two he averaged 50 yards a punt with his longest punt traveling 58 yards.

“It gave me a lot of confidence,” Feierfeil said about his success. “I didn’t really know what to expect and coming in a doing that against kids from all over the country. It really boosted my confidence because I didn’t know what my celling was before that.”

Brent Grablachoff, owner of Kicking World, said he was impressed with the Lewis Central punter’s kicking and punting.

“Lane had a tremendous showing at our 2021 National Showcase where he finished number one overall on day two punts defeating nearly 90 of the country’s best high school punters,” he said. “We as a staff were so impressed with his consistency on all three phases, punts, kickoffs, and field goals, that he was added to our exclusive hot prospect list at the end of the big weekend.

“Lane definitely has the ability to play and excel in college and I’ll be working to help set up opportunities for him through my college coaching contacts. The added visibility as a hot prospect will help his recruiting efforts immensely.”

His performance also earned him a space on the on the Kicking World Hot Prospect List.

Feierfeil says he has heard from some colleges since the competition but is still going through the recruiting process. Playing college football is still a big goal for the senior.