PREP FOOTBALL: Irwin leads Falcons past Bulldogs with late field goal

St. Albert freshman Kyle Irwin admitted to being a little nervous when he lined up to attempt a 27-yard field goal with just over a minute left in Friday's game at Riverside.

The Falcons' kicking game struggled during the game due to poor snaps and pressure from the Bulldogs.

But, when they needed it most, Irwin drove the ball through the uprights to give St. Albert a 30-28 lead and eventual victory.

"Just nervous," Irwin win about his thoughts before the kick. "You have to block out the noises. I was very nervous."

The field goal was only the second of Irwin's career.

"It was so good," he said. "The all the nervous went away, it felt so good to make it."

Riverside didn't go down without a fight. They got the ball back at their 35-yard line and junior quarterback Grady Jeppsen completed three passes and broke off a 15-yard run to get deep into Falcon territory.

The Bulldogs had one more chance with six seconds showing on the clock, but the Falcons broke up the pass in the endzone to claim their first victory of the year.

"Up and down," St. Albert head coach Jake Driver said about the game. "Coach (Darrell) Frain has his guys ready to go and he does an amazing job. I have the utmost respect for him as a football coach. We did well. We didn't execute as highly as we wanted to.

We did some things well that we've been working on. We have to continue to get better each and every week. We have to figure out how to continue to improve. I've got some older guys but we're still a fairly young football in number of games played."

Riverside scored the first points of the game after a St. Albert fumble set the Bulldogs near midfield. Jeppesen hit senior Aidan Bell for a 37-yard pass on the next play before running in a 14-yard score giving his team a 6-0 lead.

St. Albert answered right back on the next play after sophomore quarterback Owen Marshall hit Brandon McCall for a 65-yard score. Senior Brendan Monahan converted a two-point try to give the Falcons an 8-6 lead with nine minutes left in the half.

The lead didn't last for long as Jeppesen threw a 75-yard touchdown to senior Ayden Salais on the first play of the next drive to make the score 12-8.

Monahan started the next drive with a 20-yard run to get into Bulldog territory before hauling in a 44-yard strike from Marshall two plays later to make the score 14-12 after a missed PAT.

Riverside started the next drive at their own 43 and marched down the field going 57 yards on nine plays. Jeppesen completed four more passes and ran in the touchdown from 1-yard out to give his team a 20-14 lead that would hold into the half.

The defenses finally stepped up in the second half and Monahan picked off a pass on the first drive to give the Falcons the ball on the Riverside 41. Marshall hit Monahan for a 33-yard pass on the second play and Monahan scored on a 4-yard run three plays later. The Falcons converted the point after attempt to take a 21-20 lead.

St. Albert forced a three and out on the next drive and went right back to work on offense scoring on a 51-yard, six-play drive that last nearly three minutes. It ended when Marshall hit Monahan for a 35-yard touchdown. The PAT was no good after a poor snap.

The Falcons held on to their 27-20 lead until the end of the quarter.

St. Albert junior Luke Wettengel picked off the Bulldogs on the first drive of the fourth quarter, but the Falcons had to punt the ball four plays later.

Jeppesen continued to have success breaking off a 40-yard touchdown run on the next drive. Riverside converted the two-point try to take a 28-27 lead with just over six minutes left in the game.

The Falcons started the next drive at their 39 and Monahan sparked the drive with a 20-yard run. Marshall completed three passes over the next seven plays including an 18-yard strike to Monahan which set up Irwin for the go-ahead field goal.

"We have an order of things here," Driver said. "We want to play football the St. Albert way. You'll hear me talk about it a lot. You have to have faith. You have to have faith in your kids, you have to have faith in the lord above, God puts you in different places at different times.

"(Irwin) shanked one, we had nine bad snaps. The easy thing would be to say go for it. But we kick her at St. Albert and that's what we do. That's the right call and you have to have faith in the guy when he might not always have it in himself. He did a great job. Our line blocked, least amount of penetration we had all night. I'm proud of our kids."

Jeppesen finished the game, completing 10 of 18 for 212 yards and a touchdown and with 94 rushing yards and two scores.

Salais tallied four receptions for 134 yards and a score. Riverside senior Brody Zimmerman led the team with six tackles including three for a loss.

"Our effort was extremely great," Riverside head coach Darrell Frain said. "When you look at how we played last week against Red Oak. We walked around, played a little lethargic and really weren't in the game.

"I don't know how the game started but we got that first long pass and the energy just shot through us. Everything after that took care of itself. We gave ourselves an opportunity we just didn't get it.

St. Albert is now 1-1 on the season and Riverside falls to 0-2.

St. Albert is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Underwood. Riverside will play next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Mount Ayr.