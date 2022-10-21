PREP FOOTBALL: Jackets end season with a win

Thomas Jefferson football faced a lot of adversity in its first season under new head coach Kevin Culjat.

The Yellow Jackets lacked the depth, size and experience of many of the 4A schools that it played leading to an 0-9 start to the season.

None of that mattered on Friday night.

Thomas Jefferson held Des Moines Hoover scoreless for the final three quarters at home and scored a go-ahead safety in the third quarter to win 9-7 on homecoming night.

"I tell you, it's unbelievable," Culjat said. "We talked all week long about how this was our opportunity to come out and play hard for the seniors. They've been in the weight room since February.

"I've had them do a lot of things they've never been asked to do before and we just wanted them to have some success at the end. I told our kids I don't care if we win by two or 100. I would have rather taken the 100, but the two is just fine."

The game plan was simple for the Yellow Jackets, run the ball and play defense. Senior Deven Bovee and junior Victor Atupra carried most of the load, including the lone touchdown in the first quarter.

“It’s amazing because we had a rough season,” Bovee said. “I’m proud of my team, I’m proud of my brothers for coming out and fighting hard tonight and getting this W. We really needed it.

“…We worked so hard this week in practice. We all knew the seniors were leaving. Everyone just put everything on the field because it was our last game and they wanted to leave the seniors out strong. We were strong on the plays we needed to be strong and we got things done tonight.”

Thomas Jefferson started the game off hot after forcing a turnover on downs on the opening possession and going 48 yards on six plays that ended in senior Deven Bovee scoring from 1-yard out.

After trading punts, the Huskies struck back on their next possession scoring on a 75-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7.

Thomas Jefferson had one more red-zone opportunity in the first half but failed to convert as the teams headed to the locker rooms deadlocked.

The Yellow Jackets started the third quarter near midfield after a failed onside try but sent three and out.

T.J.’s special teams came up big on the next possession blocking the punt to give their team the ball 43-yards away from the end zone. Bovee and junior Victor Atupra rushed the ball deep into Huskie territory, but Hoover made a goal-line stand and earned the ball at the 1-yard line.

But, the Jackets' defense captured the lead just one play later tacking the Huskies in the end zone for a safety with less than a minute in the third quarter.

“We thought we had a good defensive game plan,” Culjat said. “… I thought our defensive coaches did a heck of a job. There was no gimmicks or anything tonight. We just lined up and played hard. Offensively we were going to let Bovee carry the ball and get it in Vic’s hands when we could.”

It looked like Hoover was going to get the ball back after holding the Yellow Jackets, but muffed the punt at their own 20 giving Thomas Jefferson prime field position with just over 10 minutes left in the game. A holding penalty backed up the Yellow Jackets, but a personal foul gave Thomas Jefferson a first down at the 12-yard line.

The Huskies' defense held strong one more time and held Thomas Jefferson to a field goal attempt that fell short.

A 35-yard run put Hoover near midfield but three false start penalties in six plays resulted in a fourth-down attempt that fell short.

The Jackets drained some clock on the next drive and punted it to the Hoover 4-yard line with just over two and a half minutes left.

“I love what coach Culjat is doing,” Bovee said. “I love what he brought in. Finishing the season with the win is a really good start to our next success in the next couple years for coach.”

This was the final game for seven Jacket seniors – Bovee, Hayden Kramer, Andre Chioco, Tyson Watts, Toby Mass, Blake Whitsel and Jacob Scott.

“The one thing we did tonight is we did everything we were coached to do,” Culjat said. “We got guys back that had been on the shelf for a little bit. We played healthy, we played the way we were coached and we got out of here with a W.”