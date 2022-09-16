PREP FOOTBALL: Jackets fall to Monarchs

Thomas Jefferson football showed promise on defense in a road game against Denison-Schleswig on Friday, but the offense struggled to get going in a 41-0 defeat.

The Monarchs led 34-0 at halftime and scored once more in the second half.

"I felt like we had a good game plan going in," Thomas Jefferson head coach Kevin Culjat said. "I think defensively we played a little better. We made a lot of plays, but offensilvey, mistakes put us in some deep holes. We're struggling right now with our offensive line. It's creating some issues and putting us in some bad situations. I think our kids gave great effort. They never quit. We build on that going into that next week."

Thomas Jefferson is now 0-5 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Class 4A No. 1 Lewis Central.

"At the start of the year we had probably 24 guys that were sitting because they just weren't doing the right things in school and the weight room," Culjat said. "We got some of those guys back tonight as a group. I thought the guys we had come back tonight gave great effort and hopefully they can help us down the road."