PREP FOOTBALL: Jackets gas out against Wolverines in opener

Kevin Culjat’s tenure as head coach of Thomas Jefferson looked to be off to a good start on Friday night at home against Sioux City West after a late interception in the first half led to a game-tying touchdown to make the score 20-20 at the break.

Unfortunately for the Yellow Jackets, the lack of depth and experience caught up in the second half as the Wolverines scored 26 unanswered points in a 46-20 victory.

“It’s never as good as it seems or as bad as it seems,” Culjat said after the game. “We’re going to have to go back and review some film. I thought we did some nice things. We came back from a 14-point deficit in the first half, played hard and did some good things. We’re really struggling with depth right now obviously. We don’t have a lot of upperclassmen. Some of the younger guys are still struggling a little bit.”

One of the areas Culjat wants to see his team improve is tackling. The Wolverines capitalized on multiple big plays, which led to easy scoring opportunities.

“That was kind of the tale of the tape,” he said. “We were in position. I think our coaches did a good job of aligning us correctly. We just couldn’t physically tackle people and take them to the ground. Those are the kind of things we have to work on. All in all it was a good effort from our kids and you have to start the season somewhere. We would have rather started with a W but we’ll learn a lot from this loss.”

Thomas Jefferson received the ball to start the game and looked to be on its way to scoring after senior Deven Bovee ran for 53 yards in the first five players and junior Victor Atupra broke a run of 10 yards. The Jackets broke into the red zone on the next play, but two straight negative plays and an incomplete pass resulted in a turnover on downs.

Sioux City West took advantage after scoring on a nine-play 88-yard drive, which include runs of 24 yards and 20 yards from senior Keavian Hayes, a 17-yard run from Terrance Topete, and ended in a 1-yard run from Hayes. The Wolverines missed the extra point.

The Jackets responded with a three-play 60-yard drive. Atupra returned the kickoff to the 40-yard line before a holding call backed them up to the 30. Senior Andre Chioco broke a run for 54 yards on the next play, and Atupra scampered in from 17 yards out two plays later. T.J. converted the point after to take a 7-6 lead.

Thomas Jefferson forced a fourth-and-goal on the next drive, but Hayes capped off a seven-play, 70-yard drive on a 1-yard touchdown run. The touchdown gave Sioux City West a 13-7 lead with just under 11 minutes left in the first half.

The Wolverines held the Jackets three and out on the next possession, and Sioux City West took advantage on the next drive. Hayes broke for 31 yards, which eventually set up a 4-yard touchdown from junior Calex Banta to take a 20-7 lead.

Thomas Jefferson answered back before the end of the half, scoring on a 10-play 68-yard drive that ended in a 6-yard run from Atupra.

T.J. looked to be in trouble after Hayes broke a run for over 60 yards, but it was called back because of holding. The Wolverines threw an interception on the next play, which Atrupa returned to the 12-yard line. Bovee scored three players later on a five-yard score to tie the game at 20-20 before halftime.

“I thought we had a good offensive game plan,” Culjat said. “I thought we executed well. We started two sophomores on the offensive line and I thought they played much better than they did in the scrimmage. They definitely took a step forward for us tonight. We’ve only got five linemen and as soon as you get one guy dinged you start shuffling guys around. It gets a little dicey.”

Culjat had high praise for Atupra.

“Victor played exceptional today obviously,” he said. “That kid really, really played hard on both sides of the football. My hats off to the effort he gave regardless of the score. The first half we hung in there. We had it tied.”

It didn’t take long into the second half for Sioux City West. Topete returned the kickoff to the 40-yard line, Hays broke free for 18 yards, and Topete scored one play later on a 42-yard run.

Thomas Jefferson turned the ball over on downs the following possession and the Wolverines scored 10-plays later on another touchdown from Hayes.

The Jackets fumbled the ball on the next drive, and Banta capped a 55-yard scoring drive with a 2-yard run to give the Wolverines a 39-20 lead.

The Wolverines weren’t finished scoring as Hayes connected with junior Nathan Scott for a 26-yard touchdown through the air to give Sioux City West a 46-20 lead with just over five minutes left in the game.

“Just counting on our seniors,” Sioux City West head coach Brandon Holmes said about what led to the success. “Counting on the seniors, some of them came off cramping. They’d take a drink, stretch it out and they were ready to go. We’re going to lean on those seniors all year, especially on the offensive and defensive line.”

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday against Abraham Lincoln.

“They say you make your best improvement from week one to week two,” Culjat said. “I hope we do that. Now we got some quality tape to look at. Our coaches have some things to breakdown. I don’t think we had any major injuries tonight. I thought we held up pretty well. We just have to play hard and keep slugging away.”