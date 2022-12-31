PREP FOOTBALL: Kammrad ends prep career with player of year honor

Lewis Central senior Braylon Kammrad will have a lot of memories to look back on from his days playing quarterback for the Titans.

As a junior, he led the Titans to their first state title and helped the team to a championship appearance and a 12-1 record as a senior.

This year, he passed for 2,778 yards and 36 touchdowns while rushing for 291 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His performance on the field has led to him being named the Council Bluffs Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

“It’s always amazing to be recognized with this award, it’s all the hard work that pays off to prove where I am,” he said.

After coming off a state title as a junior the Titans had high hopes of repeating. Even though they fell short in the title game, Kammrad said he is still proud of what Lewis Central accomplished this season.

“You know it’s your last one so I wanted to go out and make sure I had a great season and just work as hard as I possibly can to get this group and win another championship,” he said. “We didn’t get that but it was definitely a different feeling than it was last year.

“... No team had ever made it to the state championship before last year. So, making it twice is definitely an amazing accomplishment and going undefeated all the way until that last point. We definitely had a great year. I’m super proud of us and our guys. It’s not what we came out to do, but we had a great season.”

Even though his high school career is over, Kammrad’s football career will continue.

He signed to play for the University of Northern Iowa earlier this year where he hopes to have a big impact.

“It’s super exciting. UNI is a great program,” Kammrad said. “They’re in a great prestigious conference. I’m really excited for the competition that’s going to be there and the development to help push me to become a better person.

“... I fell in love with the coaching staff and what they had to offer and I’m super excited. ... (I’m hoping to) hopefully eventually be able to start and be a factor on the team and hopefully be able to go win some championships and get a degree and finish college.”

Kammrad hopes to get his degree in Sports Management and maybe one day get a job as an athletic director.

Sports have always been a big part of his life. Growing up with three other brothers, Landon, Quentin and Kroy, the competition was always around.

“Me and my brothers always like to compete,” he said. “My dad (Justin Kammrad) is also very competitive. He played college football at UNO. We had that competitive background and always wanted to be the best. It gets rowdy at our house sometimes but that’s what makes it great. ...We’ll play wiffle ball outside with my brothers and that’ll get competitive.”

Kammrad is currently competing in wrestling and plans to compete in track this spring.