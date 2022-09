Lewis Central football defeated Carlisle 28-21 on the road on Friday night.

L.C. lead 21-7 at halftime but Carlisle fought back to close the gap to 28-14 by the end of the third quarter. The Wildcats cut the lead to 28-21 with 6:37 left in the game but couldn't get any closer.

No stats or additional information was available for the game as of Friday night.

The Titans are now 2-0 on the season.

Lewis Central is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Norwalk.