PREP FOOTBALL: LC escapes with win at Carlisle

Lewis Central football defeated Carlisle 28-21 on the road on Friday night.

The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter, but L.C. scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to take the lead.

"It was a little bit of an odd beginning," head coach Justin Kammrad said. "We had a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. Then we just sputtered a few times offensively, missed on a fourth-down conversion.

"We just missed some opportunities early on in that first half. We started to get going a bit in the second quarter there a little bit and started to move the ball around a little bit to different guys and really did play well in that second quarter."

L.C. lead 21-7 at halftime but Carlisle fought back to close the gap to 28-14 by the end of the third quarter. The Wildcats cut the lead to 28-21 with 6:37 left in the game but couldn't get any closer.

"They did a great job of ball control," Kammrad said. "They were able to keep our offense off the field. We only had three possessions the entire second half, with one being a touchdown, one being a punt and the last one we got it and basically ran out the clock. We didn't get many opportunities there. They did a great job. they melted the clock, scored and got an onside kick that allowed them to have another possession.

"That's how the scored 14 there. In about a four to five minute span there. We just couldn't get off the field defensively. We had some errors. We just did not play a very clean game. We didn't play Lewis Central football ... we are blessed to get out of there with the victory."

Senior quarterback Braylon Kammrad accounted for all four Lewis Central touchdowns. He rushed for two and passed for two. Junior Curtis Witte and junior Owen Thomas were the two receivers for the touchdowns.

The Titans are now 2-0 on the season.

Lewis Central is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Norwalk.