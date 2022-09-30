PREP FOOTBALL: Lewis Central rolls Des Moines Hoover

Class 4A No. 1 Lewis Central football rolled to a 63-14 victory over Des Moines Hoover on Friday night on the road after scoring 49 points in the first half.

"Obviously, I'm just extremely excited about the intensity and effort our kids played with tonight," L.C. head coach Justin Kammrad said. "We challenged them to come out and go on the road and play hard, do the little thing right, and they stepped up to that challenge.

"We've had a lot of guys step into some different roles. Get some yards here or there, we tried to get everybody included into the game plan this week and try to become more diverse in what we're trying to do. It was good to see some guys do some different things."

Lewis Central led 28-0 after the first quarter, 49-0 at halftime and 63-7 after three quarters.

Braylon Kammrad threw for three touchdowns, Owen Thomas caught two touchdowns and rushed for one more, and Boston Hensley had a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Lewis Central is now 6-0 on the season and will be in action next on Friday night at home against Glenwood.

"Just really consistency in all facets," Justin Kammrad said about what he's looking for from his team in the final stretch of the regular season. "We can't have any breakdowns from one person. We have to start playing together as 11 on offense, defense and special teams. We have to play as a unit and a group."