PREP FOOTBALL: Lynx fall on senior night to Warriors

Abraham Lincoln football fell in its final home game of the season to Waukee, 58-14 after the team struggled early on.

"I thought the kids played hard," Abraham Lincoln head coach John Wolfe said. "Unfortunately I don't think we did a good job of communicating defensively and then offensively it was a little bit of a repeat in that we just weren't stringing things together."

Waukee opened the scoring with a touchdown just two minutes into the game and led 17-0 after the first quarter.

By halftime, the Warriors led 37-0.

A.L. running back Caden McDowell got the Lynx on the scoreboard with a 4-yard run before the end of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 37-6.

Waukee scored two more touchdowns but sophomore quarterback Etienne Higgins found Max Cundiff on a 40-yard reception to make the score 51-14. The Warriors scored once more before the end of the game.

"I think offensively we started having a little success going into halftime and coming out of halftime too," Wolfe said. "The second half was pretty short because of the running clock. I think we figured some things out on offense, started to move the ball."

Abraham Lincoln is now 2-5 on the season and will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Des Moines East.

"Tonight was our last home game and we just told those seniors that we love and appreciate all the work and attitude that they bring to our program," Wolfe said. "But also, we still have two football games left. ... We expect to go up there and compete and hopefully come back with the win."