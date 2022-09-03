PREP FOOTBALL: Lynx fall to Monarchs after offense goes stagnant

Abraham Lincoln fell to Denison-Schleswig 22-7 on the road on Friday after struggling to move the ball on offense in the first half.

Denison-Schleswig scored once in the first quarter before kicking two field goals in the second quarter to take a 13-0 lead into the break.

A.L. muffed a punt in its endzone for a safety to extend the lead to 15 points but cut the game down to one possession when Etienne Higgins found Jace Kepler for a 4-yard touchdown pass.

This was the last touchdown of the Lynx and the Monarchs scored once more to make the score 22-7.

"I thought our defense for the most part did pretty well and they kept us in the ball game," A.L. head coach John Wolfe said. "Offensively we weren't very effective in the first half. We made a few changes at halftime and we were a little hit or miss but were able to move the ball a little better.

"It was just a little too late. Hindsight is 20-20, I think if we put the ball in the air a little sooner we would have been better off. That's on us as coaches. We'll go back to the drawing board and try to make the corrections we need too."

The Lynx are now 1-1 on the season.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Glenwood.